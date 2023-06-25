When Mila Kunis Allegedly Lied About Her Age To Land The Role of Jackie Burkhart in 'That '70s Show'

Mila Kunis gained her breakthrough role as Jackie Burkhart in "That '70s Show" during the 1990s, but she revealed that to land the gig, she did tell a rather big fat lie. Kunis portrayed the character of Jackie Burkhart on the popular sitcom from 1998 to 2006. In the show, Jackie is initially depicted as the wealthy, popular, and self-centered girlfriend of Michael Kelso, played by Ashton Kutcher. Speculation persisted for years that Kunis had falsified her age to secure the role, claiming to be nearly 18 when she was actually only 14. However, after 24 years, Kunis finally confessed to this deception during an interview last year.

In a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Kunis addressed the longstanding rumor regarding her age, confirming the speculation, stating, "There's a rumor going around that I may or may not have lied about my age," Kunis said. "I'd like to make it very clear now that I did lie. I did. However, by the time I went to what was then a producer's network call — you have to sign a contract before you get the job and in my contract, I had to put an asterisk for studio teacher. They were like, 'What do you mean?' And I was like, 'Oh P.S., I'm 14.' But at that point if you talk to the creators, they were like, 'We loved you at that point so what did we care?'"

Although Kunis initially fibbed about her age during the audition process, Bonnie and Terry Turner, the creators of "That '70s Show," were already aware of her true age before filming commenced. "It was in the heyday of older kids playing younger kids and I was actually of the age of the character. I was never treated as lesser. If I did by one of the cast members, another cast member would stand up for it. The reason I don't do drugs was because nobody on the set did. And I looked up to them at 14. The trajectory of my career could've gone any which way, but the set was cool," Kunis said.

Kunis reprised her role as Jackie in the Netflix sequel series titled "That '90s Show," which premiered on January 19, 2023. The development of "That '90s Show" involved a collaboration between the creators of "That '70s Show," namely Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill, along with the addition of Lindsey Turner. In "That '90s Show," the new series set in Wisconsin, the storyline revolves around Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti from "That '70s Show." Leia spends the summer of 1995 in Wisconsin, forming new friendships while staying with her grandparents, Red and Kitty. The original cast members, including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, and Wilmer Valderrama as Fez, make appearances in "That '90s Show."

Interestingly, just like in real life, Kunis' character, Jackie, and Kutcher's character, Kelso, are married in the series. Kutcher found himself without a choice when it came to reprising his role as Kelso in "That '90s Show." In an interview with Esquire magazine, the actor revealed that his wife and former co-star, Kunis, adamantly refused to let him decline the opportunity. Even the possibility of a subpar script couldn't release Kutcher from his commitment.

As per Kutcher, when the offer initially arrived for them to reprise their respective roles as Kelso and Jackie in "That '90s Show," Kunis made it clear that they owed their entire careers to the original series. Regardless of the script's content, she insisted. "[She] goes, 'You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn't matter what the script is, we're doing it,'" said Kutcher.

