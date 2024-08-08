Mike Tyson Was 'Mad as Hell' After Catching Brad Pitt in Bed With His Ex-Wife Amid Their Divorce Filing

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has made a bombshell claim about catching Hollywood star Brad Pitt in bed with his then-wife, Robin Givens. Tyson, who was married to Givens in 1988 before their messy divorce a year later, says he was "mad as hell" when he discovered the pair together. In an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Tyson recounted the shocking incident.

"You should have seen his face when he saw me. I was due a divorce but every day I would go to her house to have sex with her. This particular day, someone beat me to the punch. I guess Brad Pitt got there earlier than I did," he said. Tyson further detailed the encounter in his 2013 memoir Undisputed Truth, writing that Pitt "looked like he was ready to receive his last rites" when Tyson caught them in bed together. "He also looked stoned out of his gourd," Tyson added, as per The Lad Bible.

However, Givens has disputed Tyson's version of events. Speaking on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said, "Pulling up in the driveway? That part's true. I thought he said he caught us in bed. I didn't read the book, but I was told he said he caught us in bed, which never happened. Never, ever, ever happened." Givens acknowledged that she and Pitt did date in the 1980s, but she denied ever being unfaithful to Tyson. "Brad's got swag, you know what I mean. No, never," she said, laughing off Tyson's claim that Pitt had begged him not to hit him.

The Hollywood actor hasn’t said anything publicly about Tyson’s big claims. Back then, Pitt wasn’t really that famous yet, but he later became one of the biggest movie stars out there, starring in a ton of movies like Fight Club, Ocean's Eleven, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Tyson's tempestuous relationship with Givens was well-documented in the media at the time. The boxer cited "fears for her safety" as the reason for their divorce, while Givens accused Tyson of domestic abuse. Their split was finalized in 1989, with Tyson agreeing to a $10 million settlement, as per the New Zealand Herald.

Whether Tyson’s surprising claims about Pitt and Givens are true or not, they just show how wild Tyson’s personal life has been over the years. Even though Tyson and Givens had a pretty rough history, they've both moved on and made new lives for themselves. Tyson is now happily married to his third wife, Lakiha Spicer. Meanwhile, Givens is still going strong in her acting career with roles in TV shows like Riverdale and House of Payne. Tyson, who used to be a big-time heavyweight champion, has switched things up lately. He's gotten into acting and even started his own cannabis business. He also fought YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a big exhibition match.