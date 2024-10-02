Michelle Obama Helped Bring Meghan and Harry Together — She Wasn't Allowed At Their Wedding

The royal romance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an unexpected helper in former US First Lady Michelle Obama. Sources claim that Obama played a key role in bringing the couple together, but she still wasn't invited to their wedding despite her matchmaking efforts. Harry and Michelle first met in 2015, bonding over their shared passion for the Invictus Games. The prince and former president Barack Obama also became good friends. They were often seen laughing together at events. So it came as a shock when she wasn't invited to the royal wedding for reasons beyond her control.

For context, Michelle's connection to the couple goes even deeper. A source said, "Michelle had a hand in introducing Harry to Meghan." The former First Lady reportedly helped set up the pair's first meeting in 2016. Harry was also keen to have the Obamas at his wedding, and a source explained: "In his mind, there wouldn't be a wedding without her and that is reason enough to invite them. He was not happy such a legitimate reason was ignored."

Nonetheless, the decision wasn't personal. Harry and Markle's wedding took place in 2018, and Donald Trump was the U.S. president at the time. The royal couple reportedly disliked Trump, and inviting his predecessor could have caused diplomatic issues, as per The Mirror. A Kensington Palace spokesperson clarified: "It has been decided that an official list of political leaders - both UK and international - is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle's wedding." They added that the government had been consulted on this decision.

The main reason for not inviting a bunch of political figures to the wedding was pretty straightforward. Harry wasn’t going to be king, unlike his brother Prince William. Since there was no chance he’d be taking the throne, there was really no need to bring in big names like the Obamas, President Trump, or even then-UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Still, the Obamas maintained a warm relationship with Harry and Markle despite missing out on the big day. Michelle also called Markle a 'friend' and an 'inspiration' in 2019. She praised the Duchess for her work with the Obama Foundation and girls' education. Markle, in turn, interviewed Michelle for a special issue of British Vogue she guest-edited. The Duchess also described the former First Lady as 'endearingly frank' and 'down-to-earth,' as per The Newsweek.

After Harry and Markle's big interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021, Michelle stepped in to give her take on the whole situation. "Public service, it's a bright, sharp, hot spotlight and most people don't understand it nor should they," she said. "The thing that I always keep in mind is that none of this is about us, in public service, it's about the people that we serve."