Michael Rapaport Raved About Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s Classy Wedding: ‘They'd a Wall of Caviar.'

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had quite a whirlwind romance with each other until their relationship lasted. But, shortly after getting married, they encountered unforeseen circumstances. Which in turn led to their relationship taking its curtain call. However, while they did have a tragic ending as a couple, their wedding day was a total fairytale.

According to The U.S. Magazine, Michael Rapaport was reportedly a witness to their special day and boasts of one very specific detail. In a conversation with Andy Cohen from Watch What Happens Live, he revealed being present at Pitt and Aniston’s wedding day. And especially cites the notable ‘wall of caviar.

The show was reportedly doing a segment known as the ‘Rapa-report. It focused on the actor’s opinions based on topics assigned to him. The host of Prison Break looked dapper throughout. Cohen sported a refreshing off-white shirt, followed by a pair of khaki pants. Rapaport donned a basic white t-shirt, followed by a black denim jacket and a matching pair of trousers. He spruced up his outfit with some stylishly layered jewelry around his neck.

The two were having a discussion about some juicy gossip involving The Real Housewives of Orange County franchise. During this rapid round of exchanges of information, Cohen asked the actor to rate whether or not the serving of Caviar and Pringles was sufficient during the Hamptons party hosted by Erin Lichy.

Upon hearing the question, Rapaport’s ears immediately perked up with enthusiasm. He responded even as the host was finishing the question. “I’m looking into the camera about this Erin,” he said with a serious yet elated tone, his gaze affixed on the lens dedicated to getting his point across.

“Anytime you’re serving caviar you let me know” urged the Deep Blue Sea actor. In continuation, he recalled a fond gastronomical indulgence of caviar at the Fight Club actor’s wedding to the Friends actress. “I don’t know what you guys are talking about. But, I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding” he confessed with pride. And went on to highlight a rather unique and generous serving of the luxurious dish.

“They had a wall of caviar”, he declares fondly in a rather candid tone. He reportedly possesses remnant portions from their wedding. “I still have some saved over,” said the Hitch actor in exaggeration. To this, Cohen shared a hearty laugh and asked in bewilderment, “How?”

Also present was Jessel Taank, who wore a silver chrome cocktail dress with a metallic finish. She chimed into the conversation with her response to Rapaport's admission. “What about the Pringles? I still have…”. She was soon interrupted by him and mentioned “not caring” about it. He proceeds to gush over the “generous and beautiful” serving of this luxe and complex seafood ingredient.

In conclusion, Cohen asked in astonishment, “How have you been on this show 87 times and I’ve never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt’s wedding?” Cohen finally said in good humor, “Well we dropped it now and I’m still eating the caviar from that”

