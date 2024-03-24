Michael Moore Cautiously Warns Democrats: "Trump Is Smarter Than Us"

Michael Moore, asserting that the former President is 'smarter than' Democrats, has cautioned once again against Donald Trump. On Sunday's episode of his Rumble podcast, the filmmaker described a potential Trump triumph in the general election of 2024 as a 'legitimate fear.' Before elaborating on his claim that Trump is 'smarter than us,' Moore pointed out that there are other areas in which Trump is quite 'dumber' than us.

"Trump is smarter than us. If you don’t think so, then stop right now and tell me how YOU could get elected President while sexually assaulting women (then bragging about it); lying about your worth in order to defraud banks and not pay your taxes... 1/2 — Drug Policy Alternatives (@MikeDeVillaer) March 18, 2024

As reported by Mediate, Moore said in his most recent Rumble podcast episode, "We don’t want to say this out loud, but I’m going to say it, and the reason we need to be concerned is that Trump is smarter than us. I’ll just let that sink in for a second…I know, I know, you’re calling the people to come find me, the guys in the white uniforms with the big net, and take me away. Are you crazy? What do you mean he’s smarter than us?"

Michael Moore is right. The only way to stop Trump is to mobilize against him. https://t.co/FH7B3VHf0c — SaucySeaWitch🇨🇦 (@stonedseawitch) March 19, 2024

He added, "I’m talking about the way throughout his entire life he’s been able to pull shit off and get away with it. It is an amazing record. You know the record. I’m not going to run through the whole litany of it ... You know the whole list, and he’s gotten away with it. You must marvel at how somebody that stupid is that smart when it comes to the performance of his evil and his ability to never have to pay for it." The filmmaker also added that Trump was trying to delay his planned trials until after the election in November. The 77-year-old real estate mogul is accused of trying to tamper with the outcome of the 2020 general election, among 91 other criminal allegations filed in four other counties.

The filmmaker conjectured that even if Trump were to head to court, he is likely to get a not-guilty finding, or at the least, a hung jury. Although the political pundit's forecast may seem exaggerated, Moore has a very strong track record in electoral politics. In addition to correctly calling the Blue Wave in the 2022 midterm elections, he also correctly predicted Trump's victory in 2016. Moore also aimed at Joe Biden, claiming that the President's stance on Israel was making him less popular, especially with younger people. He referenced a November NBC survey that showed 70% of adults between the ages of 18 and 34 disapprove of Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Michael Moore is often right about things (he called it in 2016: Trump was gonna win Michigan). But people attack him because he predicts things that the left doesn't like. That doesn't make him a MAGA. https://t.co/hHYbfY9dc2 — Davey G and the... (@DaveyGandthe) March 18, 2024

As reported by Newsweek, Moore added, "In the first two, three years of the Biden administration, I told you 'not to worry, no matter what the polls are saying, you've got to have a little faith in the majority of your fellow Americans. Trump is not going to be let back into the White House'. I said that up until October, when the carpet bombing started with our planes and our bombs, and everything else, just this mass slaughter of a lot of innocent people."