Michael Jackson Predicted His Death in Chilling Letters Sent Weeks Before Tragedy: "They're Trying to.."

Weeks before his tragic death in 2009, the King of Pop Michael Jackson, penned a series of ominous letters to a trusted friend, foretelling his own demise. These notes, written in his distinctive handwriting, warned of a conspiracy at play. He allegedly penned, "They are trying to murder me...I am scared about my life.” These shocking claims, made by Michael Jacobshagen, a German businessman and longtime confidant of Jackson, have added fuel to longstanding suspicions echoed by the pop star's family and fans, who believe his death was no accident.

Jacobshagen revealed the existence of 13 handwritten letters in an interview with Australian broadcaster Daphne Barak. As per Daily Mail, he described a distraught Jackson calling him from his Las Vegas hideout just weeks before his death. Jacobshagen recalled, “He was in emotional meltdown saying, 'They are going to murder me.'” He explained that Jackson begged him to fly from Germany to the U.S. for support. During their three days together, Jackson handed him the alarming notes, highlighting that 'they' were plotting to end his life. While Jackson never explicitly identified who the said folks were, some of the letters referred to concert promoters AEG, who were managing his highly anticipated comeback tour at London’s O2 Arena.

One note specifically read, “[Sic] AEG. Make so much pressure to me…I'm scared about my life.” On June 25, 2009, just weeks after these warnings, Jackson was found dead at his Los Angeles home. The official cause of death was acute propofol intoxication, a sedative administered by his personal doctor, Conrad Murray. The physician was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter and served two years of a four-year sentence. Jacobshagen’s revelations bolster claims made by Jackson’s daughter Paris and sister La Toya, who have both publicly stated that Jackson was unlawfully killed.

As per Mirror, Paris, in particular, has been vocal about her father’s death, calling it a murder rather than an accident. Jackson’s autopsy further painted a haunting picture of his physical and emotional decline. At just 122 pounds, his emaciated body bore the scars of numerous cosmetic surgeries and a crippling drug dependency. A source revealed, "He was skins and bones...His hair had fallen out, and he had been eating nothing but pills when he died…Injection marks all over his body and the disfigurement caused by years of plastic surgery show he'd been in terminal decline for some years."

His scalp was almost bald, covered by a glued-on wig. Tattoos darkened his eyebrows and lips, and his skin showed the patchy effects of vitiligo. He also had unexplained bruises on his knees and shins, along with cuts on his back, suggesting recent falls. Jackson’s life and death remain shrouded in mystery and tragedy. From the 1984 Pepsi commercial accident that set his hair aflame and possibly initiated his addiction to painkillers, to his relentless pursuit of perfection and the physical toll it took, Jackson's journey is as heart-wrenching as it is captivating.