Michael Cohen Planning to 'Run for Congress' and Write a Book After the Hush Money Trial Wrap-Up

Michael Cohen "was strutting confidently around the Hamptons as if he were the biggest star," multiple sources confirmed as the hush money trial concludes. Cohen has been on the stands as a 'star witness' against his ex-boss Donald Trump, sources said “Cohen is clearly enjoying every minute of his fame, and infamy, now that he’s off the stand.” As per Page Six, the former vice president of the Trump Organization has already made plans to 'run for congress' and write a tell-all book. “Cohen hinted he’d be writing another book once the trial has been decided from his point of view,” a source said.

Michael Cohen is losing it on TikTok, livestreaming that he is considering a run for Congress while wearing a t-shirt featuring a cartoon of Trump in jail. pic.twitter.com/0mCnUe3p5N — Robert Gouveia Esq. (@RobGouveiaEsq) May 10, 2024

The former attorney was spotted mingling with top personalities over the Memorial Day weekend in Hamptons. He was dubbed by a source as a "walking reality show" for his weekend activities, hitting up several parties and hotspots in the upscale Long Island neighborhood far from Manhattan court, where he was allegedly mobbed. The ex-convict was heard stating he "wants to run for Congress" after being seen having lunch at 75 Main "three days in a row." Another source revealed that on Long Island’s East End, “half the people say he’s a delusional liar and the rest say he’s saving America from Trump. Everyone has an opinion on this, and Cohen was everywhere this weekend.” At a private party in the area, “Cohen was constantly approached by fans of his performance in court… People were overheard telling him to ‘stay strong,’ and thanked him for ‘telling the truth,'” a different source said.

I am out of the courtroom. It was quite a morning to have someone admit to stealing money from his client and then confirm that he wants to run for Congress. It will be a novel campaign: people usually wait to get into Congress before they commit major felonies... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 20, 2024

Another source added: “He lit up like a Christmas tree when strangers approached him and wanted to shake his hand. He stood up and chatted with people and was treated like a celebrity. He is parading around like he doesn’t have a care in the world, and is very proud of himself.” The source added: “It was a bit strange to see him marching around smiling and acting like he just won an Oscar. Cohen clearly wants the attention and adulation, [but some] turned their backs on him and ignored him. He is like a walking reality show… Cohen took top billing in the Hamptons.”

...Committing major larceny is not a particularly appealing pitch for taking an office with the power over the purse. Then again, Cohen can claim that Congress cannot possibly corrupt him . . . he was corrupt before he went to Congress. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 20, 2024

However, another source criticized the attention saying such levels of attention can be “overwhelming.” “It plays with your head,” the source said. “It can be very unsettling.” At Trump's contentious hush money trial, a prosecution informed the jury: “We didn’t choose Michael Cohen. We didn’t pick him up at the witness store. Mr. Trump chose Mr. Cohen for the same qualities his attorneys now urge you to reject.” Cohen concluded his testimony in the lawsuit last week, disclosing that he had once embezzled $60,000 from Trump's company.

Not surprised he wants to run for Congress. The financial “perks” are very lucrative. — 🇺🇸~Deb~🇺🇸 (@D7631710698305) May 20, 2024

As per The Raw Story, Cohen told the court that he was planning to leverage his fame for a seat in Congress. Todd Blanche, the defense attorney, grilled the former lawyer during his cross-examination, asking him about his sources of income after a falling out with Trump. Cohen claimed to have made $4.3 million in the last four years by selling books and launching a podcast. He added that he had also tried to pitch a TV series named The Fixer.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Yana Paskova

Then Blanche questioned Cohen about his ambitions to run for Congress. The former attorney acknowledged he was thinking about it."My name recognition is because of the journey I've been on. Is it affiliated with Mr. Trump? Yes," Cohen told Blanche. He has made past references to a congressional bid. "I am interested and there's a multitude of folks encouraging me to run," he told Semafor in 2023.