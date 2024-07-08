Michael Cohen Issues Dire Warning After SCOTUS' Immunity Ruling: "Donald Cares for No One"

The recent Supreme Court decision, granting former presidents immunity from prosecution for their official acts, has sent shockwaves through the political landscape. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney/fixer, and now one of his most vocal critics, is especially alarmed by the ruling. In an exclusive interview, Cohen warned, "He’ll run the country like a king, like a supreme leader, like a monarch, like a dictator, like the Führer.”

As per The Daily Beast, Cohen’s fears are rooted in his personal history with Trump. He is the only person who was summarily jailed by Trump, an ordeal he describes as a foreshadowing of what might happen to many should Trump win the 2024 election. In 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for lying to Congress and paying illegal hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The conditions of Cohen’s re-incarceration included a clause that effectively gagged him from indulging with any media, publishing a book, or even posting on social media. Cohen refused to sign the document, sued the Department of Justice, and was eventually released by a federal judge who deemed the conditions retaliatory.

Cohen’s warnings come at a time when Trump is navigating several legal battles, including a federal indictment related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Cohen believed, “If re-elected in November…in light of the Supreme Court ruling, his worst impulses will be magnified a hundredfold. The depth of Donald’s actions will not be merely isolated to critics, political enemies, and the like. The uber-wealthy like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg will see consequences as well, as Donald cares for no one or anything other than the almighty dollar. Members of the Supreme Court and federal judges will similarly become neutered as Donald fulfills his promise to dismantle our tripartite system of government, stripping the legislative and judicial branches of their coequal power and conferring all power to the executive branch, meaning himself.”

As per Newsweek, the lawyer expressed his concerns on his Mea Culpa podcast as well. Cohen voiced, "The ruling itself feels like the real beginning of the end. The conservatives' long game to undermine the Constitution is working, and with that sort of immunity, Trump will be unleashed to do all manner of terrible evil deeds and never ever be held accountable. You put this ruling together with the 2025 Project, and you have a real f****** s*** sandwich, because the Court and Heritage Foundation are working in lockstep to get their president reelected and, worst of all, with unlimited power to change our democracy into a Christo-fascist dictatorship."

While Trump has publicly distanced himself from Project 2025, Cohen remains skeptical, suggesting that Trump would use it to further his agenda. To that effect, Trump previously wrote, "I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're saying are ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them."