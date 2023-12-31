In a surprising revelation, Michael Cohen, the former attorney for Donald Trump, confessed to inadvertently incorporating AI-generated legal citations to non-existent cases in a court filing. Cohen, who served a three-year prison term for tax evasion and campaign finance violations, disclosed this information in response to U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman's order to provide copies of three cited rulings, which, as the judge noted, seemed to have no actual existence.

Cohen, disbarred after his conviction, asserted that he was unaware of Google's Bard being AI-powered. He stated, "As a non-lawyer, I have not kept up with emerging trends (and related risks) in legal technology and did not realize that Google Bard was a generative text service that, like Chat-GPT, could show citations and descriptions that looked real but actually were not," as per Mediaite. He then said, "Instead, I understood it to be a super-charged search engine and had repeatedly used it in other contexts to (successfully) find accurate information online."

Cohen expressed regret and asked for the court's 'discretion and mercy as he proceeded to express that he was unaware of the AI service's capability to generate fictitious cases, maintaining that he trusted his lawyer to 'vet my suggested additions before incorporating them.' "It did not occur to me then—and remains surprising to me now—that Mr. Schwartz would drop the cases into his submission wholesale without even confirming that they existed," Cohen explained in Friday's filing.

A few weeks back, a federal judge noticed attorneys for Michael Cohen were using fake cases - and demanded an explanation.



Since July 2022, Cohen has been represented by Schwartz in the post-release supervision matter. “He relied on his lawyer, as he had every right to do. Unfortunately, his lawyer appears to have made an honest mistake in not verifying the citations in the brief he drafted and filed,” mentioned E. Danya Perry, who is working with Cohen to support his motion for early termination of supervised release, in a statement to NBC News. She also emphasized that the court filings 'show that Mr. Cohen did absolutely nothing wrong.'

In a letter to a district judge on Thursday, Perry argued that Cohen shouldn't be punished for the submission with fake citations presented by Schwartz. Perry outlined in her written statement that, at that time, neither Cohen nor Schwartz knew that three citations in a court motion were actually false. When asked for a comment, David Schwartz, Cohen's attorney, responded, "I stand by my thorough court filing." However, Schwartz wrote in a filing, "I am fully aware that I bear the responsibility for any submission on my letterhead and the inaccuracies contained in this filing are completely unacceptable."

Responding to the non-existent cases cited in Cohen's motion, Judge Furman directed Cohen's lawyer and prosecutors to explain the discrepancies: "As far as the Court can tell, none of these cases exist," before adding that he would look into the situation for "a thorough explanation of how the motion came to cite cases that do not exist and what role, if any, Mr. Cohen played in drafting or reviewing the motion before it was filed."

Suffice it to say that this incident follows a broader trend, with courts nationwide grappling with how to regulate the use of generative AI programs, such as ChatGPT, in legal proceedings. In a parallel development, Cohen is expected to be a crucial witness against Trump in an upcoming criminal trial.

