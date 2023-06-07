'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Slams Her Toxic Polyamorous Ex Kody Brown in Cryptic Post

Sister Wives star Meri Brown slammed her toxic ex-husband Kody Brown in her story on Instagram, reported Mirror.

The former wife of Kody Brown recently took a sly dig at her ex in a story on Instagram that highlights the kind of relationship that the two shared with each other along with his three other wives - Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. The post with a vibrant yellow background emphasized what types of relationships were the best to remain in. "The best relationships are with people who value growth," it read. "They're interested in knowing and doing better," it followed.

Image Source: Instagram | @therealmeribrown

The post further reads, "They're curious about themselves and people around them. They don't shut down with new information, they seek it." This may be in direct reference to what went wrong between the two while in their polyamorous relationship. The post concludes with a thought, "They're not uncomfortable when you change because they do too."

The reality television star has recently become more vocal about motivating not just herself but also others on the journey to becoming more empowered. She added another story with a similar vibe, and the post read, "Always go with the choice that scares you most, because that's the one that is going to help you grow."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

According to reports, Meri and Kody were in blissful matrimony of 30 years before they decided to go their separate ways in December last year. The two had even welcomed a child in their time together. Because of the intense history, the pair have been through a relentless journey.

Because of this, the split was described as extremely painful by Meri who's been with Kody through the process of finding three wives, welcoming their respective biological children, and creating bountiful memories with those experiences. However, their relationship too had flaws.

Image Source: TLC

During a confessional episode of Sister Wives: One on One, Kody briefly expressed his affection and feelings toward Meri and said that at this juncture of life, he doesn't consider himself to be married to her. And that if she wanted to move on from him and marry someone else, he wouldn't interfere. The host of the show, Sukanya Krishnan proceeded to ask Meri her opinion on hearing Kody's confession.

Meri appeared to be in a shocking daze upon hearing Kody's words and expressed the same. Meri voiced her opinion in shock and said, "Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me."