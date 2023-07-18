Meri Brown Spends Time With Her Only Child Leon Brown at Gwendlyn Brown’s Wedding: “Best Part of Today”

Meri Brown had a beautiful weekend that she closed with the best possible event: meeting her offspring Leon Brown!

Meri, 52, and Leon, 27, were both in Flagstaff, Arizona, on July 15 for Gwendlyn Brown's wedding to Beatriz Queiroz. During the celebrations for the newlyweds, the mother and her only child posed for a touching reunion photo, per PEOPLE.

"Best part of today. That is all. @leointhemountains," the Sister Wives star wrote in the caption of the adorable picture which she shared on Instagram.

Meri shares Leon with Kody Brown, and their relationship was captured on TLC's Sister Wives. As Meri now leaves Kody, the upcoming season will focus on her life as a single woman.

In June 2022, Leon came out as a transgender person, reaffirming their use of they/them pronouns, per PEOPLE. The reality star said on Instagram that they were "sharing this part of myself to let folks in, and also to set some boundaries" by choosing to avoid interacting with people who "choose to not use my correct name or pronouns."

"Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. And yet, there are so many things that I am learning to love about myself through this process," they wrote on Instagram at the time. "Here's to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person I am, to be my favorite self in all contexts."

Meri expressed her support by sharing her child's post on her Instagram Story and writing, "You are my sunshine." The International Transgender Day of Visibility was thereafter observed by Meri with a celebration of Leon in March. "I see you! I love you! I got you," she wrote alongside a picture of Leon and their partner Audrey Kriss on her Instagram Story, adding the words "Protect trans kids."

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Shares Support For Her Trans Child Leon On IG

Leon said on Instagram earlier this month that they were "feeling gay, trans, grateful, HOME" despite the spike in anti-trans legislation being presented across the country. "Reminder that trans people cannot be legislated out of existence. We will keep being born, keep living, keep thriving, & finding our joy," they continued. "Like today, I spent some quality time outside, doing absolutely nothing & feeling grateful to exist as I am. And then I came home & watched Fried Green Tomatoes because it was my favorite as a child, and cried when I remembered why," they expressed.

"I remember being a little trans kid & watching Idgie Threadgoode squirm walking down the stairs in a dress & then beam when wearing a little yellow suit. It's little things like this that remind me we have always been here & we will always be here," they continued. "Being trans is a gift, one I love very much," they concluded their post.

