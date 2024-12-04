Melania Was ‘Comfortable’ With Donald in 2005 Interview—But It's A ‘Different Story' Now, Say Netizens

A recently resurfaced 2005 interview with Melania Trump and Donald Trump on Larry King Live has ignited a wave of online chatter, as viewers compare the couple’s seemingly affectionate dynamic then to their often-awkward public interactions in recent years. The clip, featuring the couple discussing their early romance, flaunts a side of Melania that many find unrecognizable today, leaving netizens to marvel at the transformation. During the interview, Donald recalled their first meeting with characteristic bravado. He exclaimed, "I went crazy. I was actually supposed to meet somebody else. There was this great supermodel sitting next to Melania."

As per OK! Magazine, he further added, "I was supposed to meet this supermodel. They said, 'Look, there's so and so.' I said, 'Forget about her. Who is the one on the left?' And it was Melania." Melania, for her part, described their initial connection as electric, saying, "We had a great time. We started to talk. And, you know, something was there right away." In the clip, Melania appeared relaxed, smiling and engaging in conversation`, a stark contrast to her more reserved demeanor in recent years.

One viewer wrote in the comment section, "Wow, I never heard her talk or smile so much! She looks very youthful here." In agreement, someone else added, "It's the most I've ever heard her talk." Another user remarked, "At that time, Melania felt very comfortable with Trump." As if this was not enough, someone else added, "This is the time with Trump wasn’t a crazy man. He behaved his self at that time to earn Melania trust. 30 years later, it’s a different story."

Fast forward nearly three decades and public perception of the couple’s relationship has shifted dramatically. One infamous moment often cited as evidence is the 2017 'hand swat' incident in Tel Aviv. Caught on camera, Melania was seen batting away Donald’s hand as they walked a red carpet during an official visit. The moment went viral, igniting speculation about their marriage.

But this incident wasn’t an isolated case. During a 2020 presidential debate, Melania appeared to yank her hand away from Donald’s grasp, followed by what some labeled as a small shove for her husband. Similarly, in Italy, shortly after the Tel Aviv moment, Melania again repeated her actions. These moments, juxtaposed with the warmth displayed in the 2005 interview, have led many to conclude that the dynamics between the couple have drastically evolved.

As per The Independent, in her memoir, Melania later dismissed the incident as a misunderstanding, claiming, “As we walked down the red carpet, I gently waved away his attempt to hold my hand…The media labeled it as a ‘swat’ and used it as supposed evidence of martial discord. This false narrative had been perpetuated since the beginning of the campaign, and it was disheartening to see how eager people were to believe in it.