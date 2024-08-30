Melania Trump's Oddly-Random NYC Tweet Sparked Hilarious Reactions on the Internet: "Moved Out?"

Melania Trump is a woman of few words, also on social media. So when she recently posted a very random tweet about life in New York City, netizens went wild and began a memefest. Amid her son Barron's enrollment in a college in NYC, it has been speculated that she'd accompany her 18-year-old and not be seen in the White House should her husband Donald Trump win the election.

The former First Lady posted a photo of NYC's breathtaking skyline and captioned it, "New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived, 28 years ago today. This electrifying town isn't just my home; it's a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York's iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day." Her post went viral, amassing 2.9 million views and hilarious responses.

New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived, 28 years ago today. This electrifying town isn't just my home; it's a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York’s iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day. pic.twitter.com/0Yd2mdGoH6 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) August 27, 2024

Because Melania rarely tweets, @smc429, made an assumption, "Oh, there's about [a] 000.0% chance that you wrote this." @NWeihsmann agreed, "My first thought." A third X user, @or00319197, joked, "Report it as spam." @josealm0stwas1 echoed, "Yep, she didn't write that."

Meanwhile, others joked that she's hinting towards leaving Trump alone back in Florida and is all set to live her life in NYC with her only son. @ChidiNwatu wrote, "I guess someone has finally left her 'husband' in Mar-a-Lago and returned to New York City." @pesach_lattin asked Melania, "So NYC isn't burning down like your husband claims and you don't live with him?" @BlaineDetails quipped, "So you moved out of Mar a Lago is what you're saying?" While @plutopanther71 targeted her immigrant status, "Your husband said he will mass deport immigrants my question is are you included?"

Trump says NYC has become a dump:



"I looked at the streets, it is so different from when I left New York. It is so different. It is dirty." pic.twitter.com/Lp8tvvYvOy — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 15, 2024

Meanwhile, some of her supporters came to her defense and called out her critics as haters. @EW14879353 argued, "The Trumps don't live at Mar-a-Lago in the summer. They spend their summer time at Bedminster, NJ, and [at] Trump Tower in NYC. It seems 'someone' doesn't know anything much about 'anything.'" @VanMrsjayne condemned the hate speech, "He is on the campaign trail and she's entitled to go where she wants. Don't read anything into it."

Melania Trump is a LEGAL immigrant who speaks 5 LANGUAGES and is an AMAZING MOTHER!



God bless you, Melania, and thank you for everything you've sacrificed for our country! pic.twitter.com/l8AusjIR19 — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 27, 2024

Bo Loudon, @BoLoudon, the 17-year-old conservative GenZ who claims to be Barron's best friend, also favored Melania, "Melania Trump is a LEGAL immigrant who speaks 5 LANGUAGES and is an AMAZING MOTHER! God bless you, Melania, and thank you for everything you've sacrificed for our country!"

Me, buzzed, riding in an Uber across the Williamsburg bridge at 2am https://t.co/VZaBeo4DRI — evan (thebc12.base.eth) (@thebc12) August 28, 2024

The former model was last publicly seen at her husband Trump's RNC Convention where the politician accepted his party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race. Since then, she's been in the news for her upcoming memoir Melania set to release on October 1, 2024, and wrote in an X, formerly Twitter, post, "May your experience reading my book be as enjoyable as the writing process was for me."

Trump reveals where son Barron will attend college in exclusive interview with The Post pic.twitter.com/PD7M7ry4ts — New York Post (@nypost) August 20, 2024

But recently, the Republican nominee updated people about their son Barron's choice of college. He told the New York Post, "He's all set in a certain school that's very good," revealing it's in New York but refused to share the name of the institution. And many people are speculating that the 54-year-old will follow her son to college as she's always been inseparable from Barron.