Melania Trump's Ex-BFF Analyzes Her Two-Word Response to Journalist About Husband's Campaign

Melania Trump stepped out with her husband, Donald Trump, on Tuesday, March 19, in a rare appearance. When asked about her future presence leading up to the 2024 election, Melania's response was quite... vague. Known for her infrequent public outings and occasional social media posts, the former First Lady's remarks have raised questions. However, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the FLOTUS' former confidante-turned-critic, who penned a tell-all book about her time with the family, cautioned against reading too deeply into Melania's comments, according to HuffPost.

According to OK! Magazine, Wolkoff took to her X account and wrote, "When a journalist asked, 'Mrs. Trump, are you going to return to the campaign trail with your husband?' Melania said,'“Stay Tuned.' Let me interpret this for you DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATHE!" Furthermore, Melania has been notably absent from her husband's ongoing legal battles, raising questions about her potential involvement in the 2024 campaign. Donald also described her as a private individual last month, adding to the speculation surrounding her plans. “If I didn’t introduce Melania, she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person," he said on Fox News.

Meanwhile, several social media users took to X to express their views. One user wrote, "How is this a surprise? Look at Melania's body language; she has no desire to be standing next to Trump." Another user wrote, "The way he looked at her...he knows damn well she ain't having it! Just like 41 of 44 cabinet members HE CHOSE!" A third user wrote, "She does her once a month contractual obligation and then bolts .. guess she knows now that she ain’t getting a big inheritance from him now. That’s called KARMA @MELANIATRUMP And I’m loving it for u."

A fourth user stated, "I figure she makes a once monthly obligatory showing, as drawn up in the contract, and an added bonus every time she holds his hand or let’s him touch her in any way. All the Chanel bags in the world can’t be worth selling your soul, Mel." On the contrary, Donald indicated that his supporters should anticipate seeing more of Melania on the campaign trail. He said, “She’s going to be out a lot. Not because she likes doing it, but she likes the results.” As of now, Melania's increased presence on the campaign trail has yet to happen, leading some, including Wolkoff, to doubt if it will happen at all.

How is this a surprise? Look at Melania's body language; she has no desire to be standing next to Trump. — Silvija V. stands w/Ukraine 🇺🇸 🇱🇻 🌻 (@SVecrumba) March 20, 2024

Wolkoff, who had a 15-year relationship with Melania and played a role in organizing Donald's inauguration, seems skeptical about Melania's future involvement. It's also worth noting that the writer has worked in the White House as an unpaid adviser to the former First Lady. Following a falling out between the two, she published the book Melania and Me and shared embarrassing audio recordings of her conversations with Melania. The Trump administration attempted to stop the book's release in court, but the case was dismissed after President Joe Biden assumed office. This isn't the first instance of Wolkoff offering her perspective on the couple. Earlier, she said, "Let me bottom line this for you. Perception is everything to the Trump Family so Donald’s lack of 'chivalry' towards Melania is quite a 'tell.' Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He’s been doing neither recently."