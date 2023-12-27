Melania Trump, the former First Lady, plans to make more public appearances with her husband, Donald Trump, in 2024. According to a source close to the Trump family, Melania's increased visibility is part of a planned strategy, echoing the family's confidence in Donald's probable return to the presidency.

Following Donald's recent Supreme Court win in the federal election subversion case, Mar-a-Lago insiders feel a return to the White House is near. According to Page Six, Melania, who recently attended Rosalynn Carter's funeral with other previous first ladies, is now more confident in her role as a diplomat. The source revealed that she is “feeling more sure of herself — as both her husband’s representative and her position as a diplomatic figure after her positive reception at the Carter funeral.”

"Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he's reached an agreement with [wife] Melania [Trump] to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024," the source added.

The insider revealed that "Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with [wife] Melania [Trump] to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024." They added, "Melania realizes it’s her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history… She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around."

Melania's growing public presence is linked not just to her husband's political goals but also to a perceived sense of readiness for a return to the post of First Lady. According to the same Page Six report, Melania believes she can dedicate more time to the role now that her son, Barron, is 17 years old. A case in point: she also recently made an appearance at a National Archives Naturalization Ceremony.

Melania's recent activities have received its share of criticism. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former adviser of FLOTUS, slammed Melania's appearance at a National Archives Naturalization Ceremony in an interview on CNN, calling it 'quite repulsive.' Winston Wolkoff, who was once a close friend of Melania's, stated that the event appeared to be more of a 'publicity moment' than a genuine dedication to supporting the ideals inherent in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

According to The Hill, Winston Wolkoff's criticism highlights the contradiction in Melania's participation at naturalization ceremonies. According to the former aide, despite being an immigrant herself, Melania was uninterested in promoting such events during her time as First Lady.

“You know, again, back to today’s naturalization, being in the National Archives with our Constitution, and the Bill of Rights and knowing how she felt about not wanting to promote that for so many individuals that have less opportunity than she had, it was just a squandered opportunity,” Winston Wolkoff said. “And she feels like, you know it’s, again, I keep going back to that publicity moment, and I find it quite repulsive,” she added.

According to the Daily Mail, Winston Wolkoff revealed, "It is the attention she receives; it is what brings Donald the ability to bring more people to the forefront of what he is discussing about immigration. And for her to talk about and be there under the guise that she cares about America and democracy is untruthful."

