Melania Trump, in a rare public appearance, participated as a special guest at a naturalization ceremony for new American citizens hosted within the rotunda of the National Archives headquarters on Friday. However, the invitation extended to the former FLOTUS has sparked inquiries and raised questions among various critics. Some view this as a strategic move for a potential photo opportunity that could potentially contribute to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, as per Raw Story.

Meanwhile, it's crucial to note that the attendees permitted at the ceremony are limited to citizenship candidates and individuals specifically invited as guests. The decision to invite Melania as the primary guest at the ceremony has drawn attention, given the strained rapport between the National Archives and Former President Donald.

Melania Trump gave a speech at the national archives where she said becoming a citizen takes time, stressed the importance of “guarding freedom” & “contributing to society”



Stark contrast to the Biden admins effort to grant citizenship to tens of millions of foreign invaders pic.twitter.com/g6jewYvlsm — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 15, 2023

Reports from PEOPLE suggest that prosecutors have accused the former President of storing classified documents in unconventional places like bathrooms and closets at his private Mar-a-Lago resort. Consequently, it seems out of the ordinary for a government agency, particularly one with a history of tension with ex-prez Trump, to arrange for the candidate's wife to participate in a photo op merely a month before the Iowa caucus.

Melania Trump today at the National Archives trying to return the Binder https://t.co/Rq791cSwpM pic.twitter.com/PItx3UntOR — Jonathan Goldman (@akjakalope) December 15, 2023

Contrary to speculations, the National Archives clarified that Melania's presence at Friday's naturalization ceremony wasn't based on political considerations but rather due to her unique position as the nation's sole naturalized First Lady. This distinction made her a meaningful guest for the event, which was organized in commemoration of the Archives' yearly observance of Bill of Rights Day. This special occasion witnessed 25 individuals from 25 different nations taking their oath as new U.S. citizens against the backdrop of the Constitution and other fundamental founding documents of the country.

I’m confused why the National Archives would invite melania trump to be a guest speaker at a Naturalization Ceremony. She is NOT currently the First Lady. She is the wife of a past president campaigning to get his job old back. What say you, @USNatArchives? This looks bad. — It’s Dr. Harris to you, kiddo! (@mimiharris56) December 15, 2023

But, Michael Schaffer, a senior editor and columnist at POLITICO, pointed out that the photo op. was 'awfully strange.' He posited that it may also have something to do with helping the Archives look 'nonpartisan.' Kathleen Clark, a law professor from Washington University, didn't completely object to Melania's invitation but rather raised concerns regarding its timing. “If the archivist had asked me what my take is, I guess I would say, it’s terrific that you want to invite Melania Trump at some point to be a guest speaker at a naturalization ceremony," she said. She further added, “It’s not that the invitation is unfortunate, but the fact that the invitation comes a month before the Iowa caucuses.”

Melania Trump is deceptive, deceitful, and duplicitous. She should have never been invited to host the event at the National Archives today because she does not represent American values, morals, or principles. Thank you @abbydphillip and @CNN for having me on this evening. https://t.co/dd7TbGv6s3 — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) December 16, 2023

As the legal proceedings move ahead, Donald's trial is set to commence on May 20, 2024, despite vigorous attempts by his legal team to delay it until after the upcoming presidential election in November. The real estate mogul, amid expressing discontent about his legal troubles, simultaneously attempted to leverage them to his benefit, asserting that they have increased his popularity. Meanwhile, in his latest bid for the presidency, Donald has pledged a resurgence of stringent immigration policies should he secure victory in the 2024 election. Among his proposed measures, he aims to resurrect and broaden his contentious travel ban, outlining a reversion to firm stances on immigration issues as part of his campaign platform.

