Melania Trump Reveals Why Husband Donald Regularly Keeps Calling Her Doctor: "I Got to Know..."

In her memoir, Melania, the former first lady, Melania Trump sheds light on an unexpected yet heartfelt aspect of her marriage to Donald Trump. The 184-page book offers a mix of personal anecdotes, political musings, and glimpses into her relationship with the 45th president of the United States. Among the revelations, one of the most striking is Donald’s habit of calling Melania’s personal doctor to check on her health, a gesture she describes as ‘thoughtful.’ Melania wrote, “As I got to know him better, I realized the public only saw a part of Donald Trump. In private he revealed himself as a gentleman, displaying tenderness and thoughtfulness.”

Melania Trump tells the story of how she and Donald first met. She says she wouldn’t give him her number when he first asked 😆 pic.twitter.com/sthgORZKEq — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) February 14, 2024

As per The Daily Beast, she further added, “For example, Donald to this day calls my personal doctor to check in on my health, to ensure that I am okay and that they are taking perfect care of me. He isn’t flashy or dramatic, just genuine and caring.” In her memoir, she revisits their first meeting in 1998 during Fashion Week in New York City. At the time, she was a 28-year-old model, while Donald was 52 and a billionaire. Despite his magnetic energy and charm, she resisted giving him her number.

Instead, Donald gave her his ‘sleek business card,’ complete with two personal numbers. Their first date was a tour of his Bedford estate, a property often tainted with controversy for tax breaks. Despite these complexities, Melania recalls, “I found myself drawn to his magnetic energy…He was a bit older than me, but I, at the age of 28, felt an instant connection with him.” Though Melania touches on the ‘intricate dynamics’ of their relationship, including her interactions with Donald’s older children, her memoir makes it clear that their bond transcends their political differences.

As per Mirror, while she aligns with Donald in questioning the 2020 election results, she has echoed starkly different opinions on issues like abortion. In a video shared on her X account, Melania expresses, “Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard… Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth: individual freedom. What does ‘my body, my choice’ really mean?” Her stance contrasts sharply with Donald’s anti-abortion stance and the broader Republican Party platform. In her memoir, Melania argues that pregnancy decisions should remain between a woman and her doctor, free from government intervention.

Donald Trump kisses Melania Trump as he arrives to speak during an election night event on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla)

These remarks highlight her independence from the GOP’s hardline stance and offer a rare insight into her personal beliefs. Melania’s memoir also recounts their extravagant 2005 wedding at Mar-a-Lago, which boasted a star-studded guest list including Bill and Hillary Clinton, Shaquille O’Neal, and Anna Wintour. Their relationship, however, has not been without public scrutiny. Melania addresses accusations of being a “gold-digger” head-on, asserting her independence and self-made success as a model before meeting Donald.