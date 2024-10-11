Melania Shares How Donald Trump Reacted When She First Rejected Him at a Party in 1998

Melania Trump has surprised everyone with her candid confessions in her recently published memoir titled - Melania. Her book particularly throws light on her guarded relationship with former president Donald Trump. According to Irish Star, the former First Lady vividly recalled turning down Trump's approach when they first met at a party in 1998. "He was accompanied by a beautiful date, so I initially dismissed our conversation as mere pleasantries exchanged at an industry event," she disclosed in her memoir. Nevertheless, Donald took advantage of the opportunity to get her number, "I politely declined his request. He was a little surprised," she wrote.

Rather, she requested his phone number, which he consented to as long as she promised to call. Telegrafi reports Melania claimed to be struck by his 'magnetic' aura, “From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature,” she said. "His eyes were filled with curiosity and interest. He took the opportunity, sat down at my table, and started a conversation. He asked me about the time I spent in New York, my home in Slovenia, and my travels around the world," Melania revealed."There was so much lively activity around us, but his deliberate focus on our interaction made me feel like I was at the center of his world."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Karl Feile

As per BBC, a few days later, the former model gave the business tycoon a call, and they went on their first date to his Seven Springs residence in Bedford, New York. She also recalled connecting with Trump over their common love for music, especially "love for Elvis Presley and Elton John." The Slovenian ex-model refuted the 'baseless allegations' about being a 'gold digger' for marrying an older man. She wrote in her memoir that she "could have easily captured the attention of numerous celebrities" if she wasn't interested in a family and future with Trump. The former FLOTUS asserted that she built her fortune before meeting the Republican leader through skincare, jewelry, and modeling industries.

Melania detailed her romance with Trump by describing how they spent time together enjoying baseball games, Broadway shows, and the Oscars. She confessed trying to stay “low key” while the press hounded them “constantly” amid their highly publicized relationship. “I wasn’t one for seeking attention, so I tried to keep our time together as low-key as possible,” she wrote. On January 22, 2005, the couple tied the knot at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea church in Palm Beach, Florida.

As per the New York Post, following their marriage, Shaquille O'Neal, boxing promoter Don King, former New York governor George Pataki, former president Bill Clinton, and US senator Hilary Clinton all attended the lavish Palm Beach reception held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Calling their union a 'beautiful affair', Melania posted a tribute video on X with the caption, “From the moment Donald and I met, there was an undeniable spark. There was something magnetic about him, his confidence, his charm, his humor, his vision. Our wedding was a beautiful affair - a breathtaking gown, a perfectly created menu by our celebrated chef, and captivating live performances by music legends.”