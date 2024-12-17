Melania Trump Responded to Allegations of Donald Kissing a Journalist in Hotel Room: "She Came to Our..."

Donald Trump has been subjected to sexual misconduct allegations some of which gained more traction than others. One of them was a scandalous story in PEOPLE magazine- a first-person account by writer Natasha Stoynoff who claimed that President-elect Trump took her to the room and forcefully kissed her. Though Trump denied any wrongdoing, here's how Melania reacted.

In 2005, Natasha Stoynoff phoned me, distraught, crying. Said Trump assaulted her. She is telling truth. #natashastoynoff — Paul McLaughlin (@paulmcl) October 13, 2016

CNN's Anderson Cooper asked Melania how she feels about women accusing her husband of misconduct in a 2016 interview. The Slovenian-American rubbished Stoynoff's account of Trump abuse, "Did they ever check the background of this woman? They don't have any facts. Even in the story that came out in People magazine, the writer, she said that my husband took her to the room and started kissing her. She wrote in the same story about me that she saw me on 5th Avenue and I said to her, 'Natasha, We don't see you anymore?' I was never friends with her. I would not recognize her. [That] never happened." She continued, "That's why I sent them the letter because it discredited the story. It was not true. How we could believe her? She interviewed us twice, she came to [our] wedding, and for that story. That's it. I wouldn't recognize her on the street or ask her why we don't see her anymore," lamenting that "people come out saying lies and not true stuff."

Stoynoff, a contributor to the esteemed publication, shared her harrowing account in an independent piece detailing how Trump took her to the side during a 2005 interview and forced his tongue down her throat. According to her account, she traveled to their luxurious Palm Beach property Mar-a-Lago to interview the couple for their first wedding-anniversary feature story when the incident happened.

It keeps coming, writer Natasha Stoynof details being assaulted by Trump in piece for People https://t.co/LeaOdPkdST pic.twitter.com/c3cyVIYpDV — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 13, 2016

After a quick Q and A session, Melania, who was heavily pregnant at the time with their son Barron, took a quick break from the interview for a wardrobe change. It was when Trump asked Stoynoff if she'd like a tour around Mar-a-Lago. She agreed and as they were walking down the mansion, the now-78-year-old pointed towards a "tremendous" room which, Trump insisted, she must see.

"We walked into that room alone, and Trump shut the door behind us," the writer wrote. "I turned around, and within seconds he was pushing me against the wall and forcing his tongue down my throat." She further recalled that Trump was "fast" who took her "by surprise," and threw her "off balance." At that moment, his longtime butler entered the room as she tried to "unpin" herself.

In the same piece, Stoynoff added that she "bumped into Melania on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower" with baby Barron. "Natasha, why don't we see you anymore?" Melania asked the journalist with a warm hug. "I was quiet and smiled, telling her I'd missed her, and I squeezed little Barron's foot. I couldn't discern what she knew. Did she really not guess why I hadn't been around?"

However, according to Melania, this story was far from the truth and demanded a retraction of the story followed by an apology while also threatening to sue the publication. Her lawyer, Charles Harder, wrote that the writer's account was completely fabricated and Melania never had such an encounter with Stoynoff, which she also confirmed in her 2016 interview with CNN, as per CBS News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Stoynoff (@natashastoynoff)

Stoynoff, a former PEOPLE magazine writer, previously a reporter and a photographer at The Toronto Star, a columnist at The Toronto Sun, and a freelancer for Time Magazine. After she joined PEOPLE, she worked there for 20 years, per The Independent.