Melania Trump Wanted Donald Trump To Be Humiliated After Stormy Daniels Scandal Came To Light

A report had been released, unveiling alleged strains within the Trump family, particularly involving former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, in connection with the controversy surrounding adult film actress Stormy Daniels. According to the book titled American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, Melania was reportedly furious with Trump over the affair allegations and wanted him to face some humiliation.

According to the book, Melania canceled an overseas trip amidst the controversy. Former White House communications director Stephanie Grisham implied that Melania's decision was driven by a desire to convey her displeasure to the president by choosing to abstain from the trip.

Grisham further mentioned that Melania had wanted to communicate her frustration directly to the former POTUS. ​The Stormy Daniels scandal began when she alleged that the business mogul had paid her $130,000 in hush money before the 2016 US presidential election to keep their purported extramarital affair under wraps. Despite Trump dismissing the allegations as an "extortion plot," his former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating federal campaign laws related to the payment to Daniels.

Daniels claimed that the real estate mogul turned politician cheated on Melania with her just a year after marrying the Slovenian model, while she was expecting their first child together, Barron. Cohen was allegedly behind the facilitated payment to adult star Daniels. In 2020, Melania's former friend and close advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, released audio recordings in which Melania made disparaging remarks about Daniels. In the recordings, Melania referred to Daniels as a "porn hooker" and mentioned her upcoming photo shoot with renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz. Wolkoff questioned Melania about her comment, to which Melania confirmed she was referring to Daniels. It is predicted that she will likely return to Donald's side at future social events, such as those at Mar-a-Lago.

Melania and Trump were seen together at her mother's funeral, displaying a united front despite the reported tensions surrounding the Daniels scandal that wrecked havoc in their personal life. In the initial stages of the Trump presidency, Melania, residing in New York with her son Barron, undertook the responsibility of selecting furniture for the White House residence, a traditional duty for first ladies.

However, her selections clashed with her husband's opulent and flashy interests. Consequently, Trump opted to replace several pieces with ones more aligned with his taste, a detail elaborated upon by Rogers. According to People, Melania subsequently turned to Twitter to convey her sentiments publicly, "Looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home!" Rogers also highlights Melania's keen engagement with White House news in her book. Unlike her husband, Melania's preferred cable news channel was CNN, which she watched attentively, while Donald favored Fox News.

