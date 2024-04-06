Melania Trump Reportedly Had Some ‘Trust Issues’ When She and Donald Trump Started Dating

Melania and Donald Trump experienced a few hiccups when they initially got together, which left her with some doubt. In a previous interview, Matthew Atanian, a photographer who had been Melania's roommate at Zeckendorf Towers in Union Square when she first moved to New York, shared his insights on the matter. He recounted how shortly after Melania and Donald began dating, she began having trust issues. As reported by GQ Magazine, he said, “She had some trust issues with him at the beginning. She was telling me that she wouldn’t have it, he was back to his old ways."

The roommate continued, "She kept her apartment to have her own space because of this." Atanian also recalled that within six months, Melania and Donald reconciled. However, the article also pointed out that there was no clarity about whether she stood her ground with Donald or accepted his nature. Nonetheless, Melania has consistently stated in interviews that she has no desire to change him. Despite their age difference and Donald's behavior, which might drive away most women, Melania seems to have found in him what she had always sought.

“It’s about all that power and protection,” Melania’s old friend from Ljubljana told journalist Julia Ioffe, who drafted the GQ piece. “I think she needed a strong man, a father figure," the friend added. Besides, back in 1999, ABC News interviewed Melania when she was a supermodel dating Donald. When asked about his simmering political ambitions and whether she could see herself in the White House, she said 'yes.' "I would be very traditional, like Jackie Kennedy and Betty Ford," she added.

Melania also discussed her belief in Donald's potential as a great president, noting that she had expressed her belief in his future candidacy. She said, "He's very smart. He knows how to do a business. He would be a great leader." In January 2005, Donald and Melania exchanged vows at his luxurious Mar-a-Lago estate, present along the sun-kissed beaches of Palm Beach, Florida. However, Melania's stance on her husband's 2024 presidential aspirations has not been up to the mark. Her reservations grew, particularly after Donald faced charges from a New York grand jury linked to a purported hush money payment to Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election, as detailed by OK! Magazine.

Furthermore, Melania has maintained a relatively discreet presence since the businessman was officially charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Moreover, talking about their relationship, a source said, "The truth is Melania never had any aspirations to be first lady and was disgusted by the allegations about Donald's cheating even though he denied it then — and still does. Melania never wanted to move to D.C. and it's been a source of conflict and resentment in their marriage ever since." Currently, the former model has chosen to remain silent and fulfill only the essential duties to maintain a semblance of public visibility.