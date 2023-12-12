Melania Trump Once Supported LeBron James Despite Her Husband Donald Trump’s Remarks Against Him

Melania Trump is an emanated former First Lady who has been known to offer support to her husband Donald Trump in the ups and downs of their life. However, She has not publicly come out in support of her hubby regarding the tumultuous legal affairs he has been facing over the years and the backlash he’s received in the past. Melania has been away from the spotlight for quite some time and has kept mum on matters concerning her husband.

Although they appear to have a happy marriage the two don’t always see eye to eye. For instance, in 2018 her hubby slammed NBA legendary player LeBron James via a Tweet on X, formerly Twitter. But, Melania did no such thing…Instead, she greatly praised him in a rather diplomatic manner without referencing her husband in a statement.

As per a 2018 CBS News article, the former President took to X to share his thoughts on James’ interview with CNN that year with Don Lemon, a representative of the media hub. The basketball player discussed the launch of a school he and his team had passionately worked towards: I Promise School. James had discussed the efforts gone into building the school including his reason for wanting to build such an institution. Although things appeared to be going well, James went on to throw shade at Melania’s husband for allegedly wanting to “use sports to divide us.”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

The twice-impeached former President went on to reflect on the interview featuring both James and Lemon. His remarks against the emanated basketball champion weren’t exactly the greatest as he took a dig at James’ intellectual ability. The former President’s Tweet read, “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.”

At the time, the twice-impeached former President may have had strong opinions on James, but his wife had a completely different perspective about James’ initiatives and the interview. In a statement released by her representative Stephanie Grisham, Melania reportedly stated, “It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of the next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today.”

Furthermore, the spokesperson explained Melania’s overall intent and why she supported James’ initiatives, “As you know, Mrs. Trump has traveled the country and was talking to children about their well-being, healthy living, and the importance of responsible online behavior with her Be Best initiative. Her platform centers around visiting organizations, hospitals, and schools.”

Lastly, Grisham stated that the former First Lady would be elated and “open to visiting” James’, I Promise School situated at Akron. Both James and Melania’s efforts to educate and elevate the quality of education and lifestyle for children continue to exist to date.

