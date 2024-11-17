Melania Trump Once Almost Kissed Michael Jackson to Make Her Husband Donald Jealous

Michael Jackson once suggested a playful scheme to Melania Trump— he proposed they kiss to spark jealousy in her husband, Donald Trump. Melania shared the amusing encounter in an interview with DuJour magazine, recounting how the king of pop made the lighthearted suggestion when the three of them gathered for dinner at New York’s Pierre Hotel.

"@michaeljackson: #FriendlyFriday Michael Jackson with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/K4exeDeX1Z" Michael was very misunderstood - a great talent — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2015

Melania described how the evening unfolded. She explained that Jackson had invited her and Donald to join him for dinner. During their time together, Donald stepped into another room to view an art collection, leaving Melania and Jackson alone. Seizing the moment, Jackson suggested, “Hey, when Trump comes back, let’s start kissing so he will be jealous!” Melania, amused by the suggestion, recalled that they never actually went through with it. “No, no, no. But we were laughing so hard,” she told DuJour.

Donald Trump and Michael Jackson, two iconic figures in popular culture, shared a remarkable friendship that spanned over many years.



Their paths first crossed in 1988 when Trump attended Jackson’s electrifying ‘Bad World Tour’ concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.… pic.twitter.com/R7qZBrIEtC — JR (@jamster83) November 8, 2024

Melania, reflecting on her marriage with Donald, cited meeting high-profile figures like Jackson as one of the unexpected 'perks'. Jackson’s friendship with Donald was well-documented, with the two crossing paths frequently within elite social circles. Their relationship dates back to Jackson’s 1988 Bad concert tour, where they first met during a performance at Madison Square Garden. Donald's first wife, Ivana Trump, remembered Jackson as a frequent visitor to Trump Tower, a place he later returned to with his then-girlfriend, Lisa Marie Presley. Donald himself later described how Jackson and Presley grew close during their stay at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Donald Trump and Michael Jackson. (Image Source: Photo by Donna Connor / Getty Images)

In his book The Art of the Comeback, Donald wrote about Presley and Jackson's romance. He penned, “I was there, and the magic of Mar-a-Lago brought it out because after they left, it didn’t work so well.” Following Jackson’s passing, Donald maintained his supportive stance, expressing sympathy and defending the pop star, arguing that he was severely 'misunderstood,' as reported by The Glass Files.

However, not all members of Jackson’s family appreciated Donald's posthumous remarks. During a 2016 CNN town hall, Donald speculated about Jackson’s struggles with self-confidence. He said, “He lost tremendous confidence because of honestly bad, bad, bad surgery. You can even lose your talent," as reported by ABC News. The comment drew backlash from Jackson’s brother, Jermaine, who tweeted, “Friends don’t pay tribute by peddling BS theories.”

In her interview, Melania continued to share insights into her life alongside Donald. As he pursued his political aspirations, she explained how the increased public attention impacted her family, particularly her Slovenian relatives. “It doesn’t bother me if they write about me because I know who I am,” she remarked, adding that it was 'a little bit nasty' when the media targeted her parents.

Melania further noted that being married to a well-known businessman often put her under scrutiny. “Sometimes people see you with that man and maybe they know more about the man, and they judge you or see you differently,” she explained. Melania shared that she had to develop a strong sense of self to navigate the public eye. She argued, “You need to know who you are and you need to be very secure. You need to stand up for yourself. You need to have your own yes and no.”