Melania Trump Had ‘Pre-Approved List’ of Words That Could Be Used to Describe Her, Reveals Ex-Aide

Often perceived as an enigma, Melania Trump has always maintained a carefully curated public persona. Behind the scenes, however, her approach to how she is perceived is anything but casual. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Trump's former aide and close friend, once revealed that the former First Lady adhered to an 'ongoing pre-approved list' of words to describe her. These words included adjectives like 'confident,' 'strong,' and 'independent,' highlighting her desire to project a controlled and empowering image. Wolkoff described Melania’s silence as her 'armor,' a strategy to cultivate a narrative of mystery.

As per SheKnows, by staying intentionally removed from the media’s scrutiny, Trump managed to remain as an enigma—a tactic that served to shield her from deeper public scrutiny. Wolkoff noted, “It was a way to protect her by not letting anyone fully know who she is.” Yet, Wolkoff’s account in her book Melania and Me paints a more complex picture of the former First Lady. Their once-close relationship soured, with Wolkoff claiming she was betrayed after organizing Donald Trump’s inauguration, leaving behind a fractured bond and a revealing story about Melania’s White House role.

“She was part of everything.” Former close friend and adviser to Melania Trump, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff @SWinstonWolkoff, points the finger at the former First Lady, calls her and Trump, “a transactional criminal enterprise”. (Video: Lights On with Jessica Denson) pic.twitter.com/Qe243s6WRd — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 2, 2023

Wolkoff is not the only one who has been widely scrutinized because of her statements regarding the Trump family. Stephanie Grisham, another former aide, once reignited discussions about Melania with a dramatic revelation. Speaking at the Democratic National Convention, Grisham shared the story of her resignation on January 6, 2021: “On Jan. 6, I asked Melania if we can at least tweet that ‘while peaceful protest is the right of every American, there’s no place for lawlessness or violence.’” Melania’s response? A single, chilling word: 'No.'” Grisham described this exchange as the breaking point. “I couldn’t be part of the insanity any longer,” she exclaimed.

As per The Independent, that one-word reply highlighted a divide between Melania’s measured silence and the chaos unfolding within the Trump administration. At the convention, Grisham didn’t hold back, calling out Donald’s lack of empathy, integrity, and moral compass. She recalled disturbing anecdotes, including his alleged agitation over a lack of media attention during a hospital visit where ICU patients were dying. Grisham revealed, “He used to tell me when I was press secretary, ‘Go out there and say this.’ And if it was false, he would say, ‘It doesn’t matter, Stephanie. Just say it over and over and over again, people will believe it.’...He knows his base believes in him. He knows he can basically say anything and his base will believe what he’s saying.”

Melania Trump leaves "Fox & Friends" at Fox News studios on October 29, 2024 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By James Devaney)

Grisham’s decision to support Kamala Harris was rooted in her belief that Harris would lead with 'honesty and integrity.' She exclaimed, “While I don’t agree with Vice President Harris on everything, I am proud to be supporting her because I know she will defend our freedoms and represent our nation with honesty and integrity.” Grisham’s dramatic break from the Trumps is emblematic of a larger trend. Grisham joined other prominent former Trump allies, such as Adam Kinzinger, in denouncing the former president's leadership.