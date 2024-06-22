Melania Trump Did This Right After The Stormy Daniels Controversy Erupted: Ex-Aide Reveals

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump faced immense cracks in their marriage after the Stormy Daniels controversy hit the headlines. According to CNN, an ex-aide of the former FLOTUS, Stephanie Grisham shared, "I spent a ton of time with her when the news was breaking about Stormy Daniels. And she didn’t take it lightly at all."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

"We went to the State of the Union separately. She refused to walk out to Marine One with him because she didn’t want to be like Hillary Clinton and standing by her man. She’s a very independent and strong woman," the chief of staff to the then-first lady before becoming White House press secretary under Trump said. "This is very, very embarrassing for her. It’s humiliating for her. And I can guarantee you that she’s not happy right now and that he’s quite worried about that," the former aide of Melania added. Grisham continued to claim that she believed that Melania would push her husband to go and stand strong to defend himself in the hush-money trial as reported by HuffPost. Recently, the former President became the first President in the history of the country to get convicted in a felony case.

According to the book American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, Melania wanted her husband to face some public humiliation. According to Radar Online, the then-First Lady wanted to communicate her displeasure by canceling her overseas trip to Trump. ​The Stormy Daniels scandal began when she alleged that the politician had paid her $130,000 before the 2016 US presidential election to keep their purported extramarital affair away from the scrutiny of the public. Daniels claimed that the businessman-turned-politician cheated on Melania with her just a year after marrying the Slovenian model.

According to the adult star, the then President was involved with her romantically when his wife was expecting their first child, Barron together. Michael Cohen was behind the facilitated payment to Daniels. In 2020, Melania's former friend and close advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, released audio recordings in which Melania made disparaging remarks about Daniels, calling her a "p--- hooker."

As of now, it is being speculated that Melania will increase her public appearances with Trump as the elections are nearing to extend her support to him. Previously, it was alleged that Melania did not attend the court trials as the love between the pair was over. However, the attorney of Trump Todd Blanche during an interview in a podcast, For The Defence revealed, "Their son [Barron] was finishing school in Florida. I don't think that the lack of presence should be interpreted as a lack of love and support. It's just a lack of presence."