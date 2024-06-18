Here's How Melania Trump Allegedly Helped Donald Trump in Losing At Least 30 Pounds

Donald Trump, the former president, is renowned for his unrivaled love of buffets and for going overboard with desserts and fast food. Close sources, however, have disclosed that the Republican leader, following his wife Melania's advice and embarking on a strict diet, has "dropped at least 30 pounds."

As per Page Six, Trump has been spotted chowing down on chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream or ice cream sundaes before. However, following the former first lady's intervention, he has adopted a more health-conscious diet and purposefully avoids the Mar-a-Lago buffet at his Florida club.

The 2024 presidential hopeful, has already been granted a 'glowing health report' by his physician Dr. Bruce Aronwald in November 2023. The NY Post reported that Aronwald released an official statement saying, “I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. Cardiovascular studies are all normal and cancer screening tests are all negative. President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity while maintaining a rigorous schedule,” the letter added.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive 2016 interview with GQ, the Slovenia-born former model revealed that she lives by a strict diet regime. Melania aims to consume a minimum of seven pieces of fruit each day. “I don’t have a particular snack I always eat. If I would snack, I would snack on maybe fruit or a little bit of chocolate, because I think your body needs that, too."

She typically begins her day with a bowl of fiber-rich oatmeal or a smoothie that is high in nutrients and only contains a few ingredients. “It’s good to indulge cravings and your tastes once in a while…as long as you balance those things with healthy foods,” she told Express UK in 2017.

Showcasing her full support towards Trump's re-election campaign the former first lady told Fox News, "My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again." "He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," she said. France's first lady, Brigitte Macron, revealed during an exclusive interview with Paris Match, that Melania keeps "a firm hand on her husband".

"But she keeps a firm hand on her husband,' Macron noted. "When she taps her watch at dinner, her husband understands that it is time to get up and leave. He obeys. She has a strong personality." Macron also lauded the former first lady calling her "very sweet" and added, “Everything is interpreted, over-interpreted. She’s someone who has a strong personality but works hard to hide it. She laughs very easily, at everything, but shows it less than I do.”

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 25, 2024. It has since been updated.