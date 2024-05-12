Melania Likely Mad at Donald Trump for 'Using' Barron But Feels Hush-Money Trial is a ‘Disgrace'

While Donald Trump goes back and forth to the New York courtroom, the enigmatic former First Lady prefers staying away from public view and behind doors at the couple's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. However, one source revealed she has been watching the trial coverage and is likely not satisfied with some of what she has seen. A person close to the Trump family who has firsthand knowledge of Melania's remarks told The New York Times that in recent private discussions, she referred to the trial as 'a disgrace' and implied that it was equivalent to election meddling.

Last time it was Melania’s mother’s funeral & now it’s Barron’s graduation. Melania has to be furious as she doesn’t want Barron in the spotlight now he will be for the next month as Trump is using both occasions for political sympathy only. — L Force (@LForce7) April 16, 2024

Last Month, Melania's chief of staff and director of communications, Stephanie Grisham, confirmed the remarks and told The Daily Mail, "I'm sure she's reading all of the news clips about it, the two of them are very similar in that way." She suggested that the former FLOTUS 'wasn't happy' that Donald Trump brought up their son Barron during the legal proceedings; Trump said at the time that the court was preventing him from going to his son's graduation.

He posted on his Truth Social, "Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony, something that we have been talking about for years, because a seriously Conflicted and Corrupt New York State Judge wants me in Criminal Court on a bogus “Biden Case” which, according to virtually all Legal Scholars and Pundits, has no merit, and should NEVER have been brought."

Another source also spoke to Radar Online and mentioned, "Melania has been incredibly protective of Barron and has told Donald she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone, even his father! He made a promise to protect their son — and he broke it. There’s a good chance she won’t forgive him..."

Melania had just given birth to Barron at the time. Ugh. https://t.co/qL0yQJMaAV — Phoenix_Ranger_ProdigalSon (@Phoenix_Ranger2) May 7, 2024

Talking about this particular post, Grisham mentioned to the outlet, "He talked about missing Barron's graduation to the cameras and then again on Truth Social because it caused a lot of coverage about that and it's just not something she would have liked. No reason to put such a happy occasion into new stories like that, which will follow their son everywhere. I thought it was incredibly selfish of him to use Barron in that way."

When it comes to Melania, she has always preferred her privacy over most big campaign events and occasions, such as the Super Tuesday watch party, where she celebrated her husband's run of victories in the primary elections. When her husband was running in 2016 and 2020, Melania often remained at home. She clarified that she wanted to be present for Barron, who was nine at the time, in an interview with 20/20 in 2015.

Melania said at the time, "It’s my choice not to be there [on the campaign trail]. I support my husband 100 percent, but ... we have a 9-year-old son together, Barron, and I’m raising him. This is the age he needs a parent at home." She and her spouse last went to an election-related event in February when he voted in Florida's primary. Late in March, another source also informed CNN that Melania chooses when and how she will show up for political events.