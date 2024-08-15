Melania Didn’t Want Trump to Run For the White House Because She Was ‘Terrified’ of Him Winning

Melania Trump, the former First Lady of the United States, has always maintained a reserved and private demeanor in the public eye. Yet, behind the scenes, reports suggested that she was far from elated about her husband Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential run. In fact, she was ‘terrified’ because she was confident he would win if he ran for office.

But to understand Melania's outlook, let's talk about her husband's ascent to the White House and how it all began. As Donald began his political career in 2011, it became clear that he would be expecting more from Melania than ever before as a spouse. During that time, the businessman-turned-politician began to gain traction with the far right by pushing the debunked ‘birther’ conspiracy against then-President Barack Obama. Though he had become a highly controversial figure in American politics at the time, ultimately, as reported by The Guardian, Donald decided not to run in 2012.

He then released an official statement stating, "After considerable deliberation and reflection, I have decided not to pursue the office of the presidency...I have spent the past several months unofficially campaigning and recognize that running for public office cannot be done half-heartedly. Ultimately, however, business is my greatest passion and I am not ready to leave the private sector."

But by 2016, the landscape changed. Donald was ready to make a serious bid for the presidency. While his narrative was that he consulted with his family, insiders painted a different picture. A former campaign aide said about Melania, “She never wanted this, and never had any interest,” because she was sure her husband would win but was 'terrified' of how it would impact them. Back then, Melania herself echoed her agitation and revealed, “I said to him, ‘You really need to think, because our family life will change.’ The three of us will change. I know what it takes, traveling and all that stuff..."

However, Stephanie Grisham, communications director for the then-First Lady, said in a statement, "Mrs. Trump supported her husband's decision to run for president and in fact, encouraged him to do so. She was confident he would win and was very happy when he did." But many felt Melania’s reluctance to fully engage in the campaign was noticeable. Unlike her predecessor, Michelle Obama, who proactively campaigned across the country for Barack Obama, Melania remained largely in the background.

Melania’s priority seemed to be her son, Barron, and maintaining some semblance of normalcy in their lives amid the chaos of the campaign. One source spilled the beans, "Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life. Of course she is worried and concerned about [Donald's] legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother."

As per USA Today, her involvement remained minimal, and when she did step into the spotlight, it often led to controversy. The most noteworthy public misstep occurred during the 2016 Republican National Convention, where she delivered a speech that was later revealed to have been slightly plagiarized from a speech by Michelle in 2008. She remarked, “From a young age, my parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life, that your word is your bond and you do what you say and keep your promise, that you treat people with respect. They taught and showed me values and morals in their daily lives...Because we want our children in this nation to know that the only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”