Megyn Kelly Wore a Garbage Bag as Her Halloween Costume and Everyone Made the Same Joke

Megyn Kelly was a literal garbage bag this Halloween. The journalist seemed a little too inspired by Donald Trump's recent garbage truck stunt and decided to pull off something along the same lines. Kelly, a former Fox host and now a full-time MAGA diehard, posted a photo of herself in the garbage ensemble on social media. But, it backfired and people mocked her in unison.

Happy Halloween Garbage People! pic.twitter.com/QhEeKTzFuW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 31, 2024

The media personality also donned a red MAGA cap and captioned her picture, "Happy Halloween Garbage People," referencing the term Trump loyalists believe Joe Biden used to smear them the past week. However, people on X, formerly Twitter collectively joked about her costume, saying that Kelly was just being herself in the garbage bag costume, with one critic, @acnewsitics, asking, "So you are going as yourself?"

You’re supposed to wear a costume that’s different from your normal everyday look girl pic.twitter.com/Q9xOnuzzC3 — Kaylan_TX (@Kaylan_TX_) October 31, 2024

More voices joined the bandwagon. For instance, @FPWellman joked, "At least you finally get it." Republican representative Jack Kimble @RepJackKimble quipped, "Happy Halloween! What's your costume going to be?" @CalltoActivism echoed, "Not seeing a costume here." @travisakers saw eye-to-eye, "Don't you know you're supposed to be dressed up as someone different for Halloween?"

I love that Biden got all you idiots to wear garbage bags. 😂😂😂 — Christine (@guelphgirlchris) October 31, 2024

Other users followed suit and called her out for supporting Trump. @hissgoescobra wrote, "Your life is a shocking parody." @itmatters2me3 reminded her of Trump's insult against her, "It's wild to see you go so hard for the man who publicly accused you of being on your menstrual cycle because you asked him hard questions at a DEBATE."

Dressing up as yourself kind of defeats the purpose of Halloween. — J.D. Vance's Fainting Couch 💙🇨🇦✡️ (@veggieto) October 31, 2024

Meanwhile, some people came in defence of Kelly and lauded her for rocking a garbage bag outfit. Former senior advisor to RFK Jr., @itslinklauren, praised the host, "Only you could make a trash bag look this chic. Iconic." Republican Iraq Veteran, @robsmithonline, tweaked the MAGA tagline, "Make Garbage HOT Again!" @305topgun hailed, "Megyn is so beautiful, not to mention smart, that only she can pull off wearing a garbage bag and still look good.."

The garbage saga began after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe took the stage at a Trump rally in New York City on Sunday, October 27, and called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage." When Trump was confronted about Hinchcliffe's rhetoric, he told Fox News' Sean Hannity that he didn't know the comedian, "I have no idea who he is. Never saw him. Never heard of him. They put a comedian in [and he] go crazy. It's nobody's fault."

However, Biden responded to the ordeal, saying, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his [Trump's] supporters." This sparked outrage in the MAGA world as fans began wearing trash bags and the former president himself rode a garbage truck while campaigning in Wisconsin which was seen as a stunt to literally 'trash' Biden for his remark.

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

Following the reactions, Biden clarified his comment on X, saying it wasn't aimed at Trump, "Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation."