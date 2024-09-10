Megyn Kelly Warns Donald Trump of Kamala Harris' Potential Tactics for Upcoming Debate

This Tuesday marks a crucial clash between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, probably the only presidential debate before the upcoming election. With the latest polls placing them in a tight race, this debate could be very important in the White House race. Meanwhile, conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly recently cautioned Trump by reminding him to be prepared to combat Harris’ debate tactics, as reported by Newsweek.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Phillip Faraone

Kelly said, "Harris is being coached to stay calm and avoid getting drawn into Trump's personal attacks. She and her team are focusing on how to unsettle and rattle Trump. It's less about substance and more about presenting Harris as a woman who isn't afraid." Later, she suggested that Harris might play the victim card during the debate, using her gender as a strategic shield against Trump’s attacks. Kelly added, "Trump has to be careful. He can't do anything aggressive even though she'll be aggressive against him." The feud between Trump and Kelly began even before his first presidential term began in 2016.

Meanwhile, Harris recently hinted that Trump might lie in during the debate. During her appearance on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, she said, "Trump plays from this really old and tired playbook, right? There's no floor for him in terms of how low he will go, and we should be prepared for that." As reported by CNBC, she added, "We should be prepared for the fact that he is not burdened by telling the truth, and we should be prepared for the fact that he is probably going to speak a lot of untruth."

Harris told the host that during the debate, she would highlight the fact that Trump often thinks about himself instead of standing up for the American people. She said, "I think that's going to come out during the debate. I expect that he's gonna, you know, I think he's gonna lie." She continued, "He has a playbook that he has used in the past, be it, you know, his attacks on President [Barack] Obama or [former Democratic nominee] Hillary Clinton. So we should expect some of that might come out." In just a few weeks, Harris seems to have closed the polling gap that Trump once held over President Joe Biden.

Several democrats also believe that this debate could be a game-changer for Harris. They’re referring to polls that suggest she has more potential to gain support, while Trump might have already maxed out his support. For Harris, this could be the boost she needs to soar. As reported by The Hill, a Democratic strategist said, “It can make or break her. Early voting is starting in some states, and we don’t have a lot of time and we’re not exactly where we want to be, as the Times poll shows.” In the weeks ahead, Democrats say Harris needs to focus on her policy plans, especially on the economy, which remains a key issue for voters.