Megyn Kelly better known as the host of the Megyn Kelly Show has reacted to the first presidential debate that took place on June 27. The journalist openly criticized the rules and structure of the debate that took place between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Kelly expressed how the microphone muting rule "irritated" her. "I don’t know why this was necessary," she said.

"The under-the-breath comments, where one [candidate] shoots something at another, can be the most fun part of a debate. They don’t need to be treated like schoolchildren. Why are we behaving or pretending like they’re preschool children?" Kelly questioned. Commenting on the political scenario, Kelly stated, "I think they’re genuinely worried that Biden can’t handle it. So his handlers have requested as many rules to try to keep it orderly as possible." The 53-year-old's remarks throw light on the constant criticism of the CNN moderators for the debate, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash for their statements against the former president Trump. According to the NY Post, Kelly said, "They treated Trump absolutely terribly, and they’re not fair when it comes to him. So I don’t think they should have been rewarded with this," as she remarked on CNN.

The first presidential debate hosted by CNN is just days away, but the network is making headlines for all of the wrong reasons after one of its hosts abruptly ended an interview with a spokesperson for Donald Trump...https://t.co/NdPezdZSEL — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) June 25, 2024

Adding further, Kelly shared, "I think the moderators will try to be on their best behavior, because they don’t want to embarrass themselves, and they know they’re going to get hit if they’re too in the tank for Biden." Leaning to suggest why Trump agreed to debate amid so many restrictions, Kelly asserted, "Trump just wants to debate. He definitely wants to debate Joe Biden. Who could blame him?" She added, "It wasn’t about CNN — it was, ‘I’ll do whatever I have to do in order to make this happen."

Nevertheless, the journalist expressed her excitement to see the two opponents facing each other once again. "I think the American public deserves it, and it could very well wind up being the only debate of the cycle, depending on how things go," Kelly said. Remarking on the changes she would have devised if she were one of the moderators, Kelly said that she would have asked Biden to comment on the documents published by the NY Post as a part of a "Russian plot." It is to be noted that Hunter was convicted and held guilty of all three charges in the federal gun trial.

"His presidential campaign came to an end tonight, whether he knows it or not...It was an unmitigated disaster. It was uncomfortable to watch..."@MegynKelly's instant reaction to President Biden's disastrous debate. Watch below, and subscribe:https://t.co/YJPxz5Gu8d pic.twitter.com/0OvHsfaiyl — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) June 28, 2024

According to CNN, Hunter respected the court's decision with a heavy heart and stated, "I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time."

Megyn raises a good point about all those staffers who have clearly been lying through their back teeth about POTUS' health.

Whereas, President Biden said, "As I said last week, I am the president, but I am also a dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride in seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery. As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."