Megyn Kelly Criticizes Kim Kardashian for Pushing Women Into “Sucking in Fat” to Appear Better

Megyn Kelly, the host of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, recently criticized Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, SKIMS, accusing it of promoting an unhealthy focus on appearance. Kelly expressed her views during her podcast, taking aim at the $4 billion brand that Kardashian has built around body-shaping undergarments. Kelly characterized SKIMS as being "all about sucking in your fat so you can look better."

According to the NY Post, she described Kardashian's contribution to the world as centered on appearance, which she deemed concerning, especially for young girls. Kelly accused the brand of encouraging young women to prioritize their physical appearance over their voices and opinions. The podcast host didn't mince words in her assessment of Kardashian's influence, stating, "When you listen [to Kardashian] for 20 seconds, you’re revolted at the banal emptiness that is the shell of that woman." Kelly argued that SKIMS and Kardashian's public persona emphasized superficiality rather than substance.

Kelly referenced a recent episode of The Kardashians show on Hulu to illustrate her point. In the clip, Kardashian is depicted going to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) with her team to ensure she gets the perfect license photo. Kelly and guest Jason Whitlock of BlazeTV criticized this scene, deeming it an example of Kardashian's excessive focus on appearance.

Kelly clarified that her criticism wasn't a personal attack but rather a response to what she believes Kardashian represents. She stated, "If my daughter ever made such a deal about getting her driver’s license photo or her school photo, I’d say, ‘Knock it off, this is ridiculous.' There’s nothing wrong with wanting to look attractive, but this is an obsession, this is bizarre." Whitlock while acknowledging Kardashian's attractiveness, also weighed in on her behavior, describing her mentality as "very unattractive." He likened her obsession with obtaining the perfect license picture to "a mental illness."

Kardashian's stake in SKIMS has contributed significantly to her wealth. With the brand's valuation soaring to $4 billion after a recent funding round, she received a $500 million windfall, pushing her net worth to an estimated $1.7 billion. SKIMS, co-founded by Kardashian and business partner Emma Grede in 2019, now surpasses the valuation of legacy retailer Victoria's Secret, which has faced challenges in recent years.

Despite the financial success of SKIMS, critics like Kelly argue that the brand perpetuates a problematic focus on appearance and contributes to societal pressures on body image. Representatives for SKIMS are yet to respond to Kelly's comments as they don't seem to acknowledge it as of now. The discussion ignited by Kelly's critique highlights the ongoing conversation surrounding beauty standards, the impact of influencers on society, and the role of personal priorities in the modern world.

