Meghan McCain's Viewpoint On Her Former Cohosts And The Talk Show Since Leaving ‘The View’

Here Is Everything Meghan McCain Has Said About ‘The View’ and Her Former Cohosts Since Talk Show Exit

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodi

Also Read: Here's What 'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Thinks About 'Barbie' Oscar Nomination Snub

Meghan McCain, the former co-host of The View. As the lone conservative voice on the show for four seasons, McCain left a lasting impression, and her reflections on the experience are unapologetically candid. In a revealing interview with Variety in October 2021, McCain likened the show to a battleground of unresolved issues, asserting, “The View has a lot of demons that started in the beginning, and none of those demons have been exorcised.” Since bidding adieu to the talk show, McCain hasn't shied away from expressing her views on her former co-hosts and addressing any negative sentiments thrown her way.

July 2021

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

In July 2021, co-host of The View, McCain, announced her departure from the show, revealing it would be her last season. In an on-air statement, she expressed the difficulty of the decision, emphasizing the extensive contemplation, advice-seeking saying, “This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends." McCain conveyed gratitude to her audience, calling it the right decision for her at the moment. She thanked viewers sincerely and humorously remarked that she would still be around for another month, inviting more lively discussions for the remaining four weeks of her tenure on the show, as per US Magazine.

Also Read: Sunny Hostin Mocks 'The View' Moderator Joy Behar During Their Shopping Spree, Calls Her 'Psychotic'

August 2021

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By John Lamparski

Also Read: Joy Behar Opens Up About Weird Encounter With Trump Supporters on 'The View': 'Could Be Hot'

McCain bid farewell to The View on August 6, marking the end of her tenure with a mix of reflection and humor. Describing her journey as a "really wild ride," McCain acknowledged the highs and lows both on and off the show, as per ABC News. Expressing gratitude, she thanked everyone for the experiences, stating, "It’s been, honestly, the best of times and the worst of times in all ways on and off this show." In a lighthearted moment, she playfully joked about likely elevating the blood pressure of the show's executive producer, Brian Teta, over the past four years.

October 2021

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

In a candid interview with Variety, McCain characterized her experience on The View as "unhinged, disorganized, and rowdy," denoting a toxic work environment. As the lone conservative voice, she expressed feeling unheard, prompting the hiring of a conservative producer in her third year. McCain disclosed the challenge of balancing her truthful political perspectives with the show's dynamics, acknowledging that honesty often conflicted with popularity. She prioritized authenticity over likability, recognizing that being the only conservative commentator led to a challenging coexistence of her ideas and the show's tone.

February 2022

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robin Marchant

McCain found herself in a social media spat with former co-host Joy Behar after sharing a Valentine's Day tribute to her husband, Ben Domenech, on Instagram. Behar, in a now-deleted comment, questioned McCain's tendency to share "every thought and sentiment" online. McCain swiftly responded on X, calling out Behar for spending Valentine's Day trolling her ex-colleagues tweet about her husband, deeming it "pathetic" and "creepy." The exchange highlighted the ongoing tension between the two former co-hosts, underscoring the challenges of maintaining amicable relationships both on and off-screen, as per People.

August 2022

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by Jason LaVeris

Months following her departure from The View, McCain attributed Behar as a contributing factor to her decision to leave the show. On The Commentary Magazine podcast, McCain recounted an incident upon returning from maternity leave where Behar, on air, allegedly stated, "Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back," as per E! News. McCain revealed feeling unsupported during her maternity leave and upon her return, leading to an emotional on-air moment where she began crying and lactating. The lack of support from her co-hosts, particularly Behar, played a pivotal role in McCain's decision to ultimately part ways with The View.

April 2023

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by Michael N. Todaro

McCain, now a weekly columnist for The Daily Mail, didn't mince words in April when she penned a scathing op-ed about her former show, The View. In the piece, she revealed that she along with Rosie O’Donnell and Jenny McCarthy, former co-hosts, have chosen to speak out publicly about their experiences on the show. McCain provided insight into the less-than-positive sentiments harbored by ex-hosts, stating, “But here’s a secret, behind closed doors I’ve never actually heard an ex-host have anything positive to say.” Concluding with a bold assertion, she declared, “As for me — may the bridges I burn light the way,” encapsulating her unapologetic stance and willingness to share her perspective on the challenging dynamics of The View.

October 2023

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by Bruce Glikas

In an interview with The Messenger, McCain shared that the only staffers from The View she misses are those in the wardrobe department. Expressing her love for getting dressed up, she stated, “I miss the wardrobe people the most, and they’re very kind. They have been the wardrobe people the entire history of the show.” Despite the connection with the wardrobe team, McCain admitted to not keeping up with the show's recent episodes. Drawing an analogy, she likened watching the show to looking at an ex-boyfriend's Instagram, deeming it not great for her. As a result, McCain confirmed that she no longer watches The View.

December 2023

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by Gary Gershoff

In a December episode of The View, co-host Anna Navarro's defense of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, triggered McCain, who felt indirectly targeted. McCain expressed her frustration via X, stating, “I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years — move on, I have.” She vehemently denied any wrongdoing, asserting, “I have never been accused of a crime in my life… Not all politicians’ children are the same – and I am no Hunter Biden.”

December 2023

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by Dr. Billy Ingram

In December 2023, McCain, on her podcast Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat, revealed her frustration with constant mentions by her former colleagues, saying, "I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show that I have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time. I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them — whole months without thinking about the show or anything. Apparently, I’m just on their minds every day. And it’s pathetic.” She disclosed going extended periods without thinking about the show, emphasizing her desire to move on from the constant scrutiny, as per US Weekly.

More from Inquisitr

'The View' Co-Hosts Ridicule the Oscars for Passing on Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie

Here's How 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Reacted to Haters Saying She Dresses "Too Young" for Her Age