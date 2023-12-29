Meghan McCain Furiously Blasts Her Former ‘The View’ Co-hosts, Calls Them 'Crazy Old People'

Meghan McCain is a popular personality on television and is an emanated columnist and author. She’s maintained an impressive career in the realm of the entertainment industry. She’s also the daughter of a famed politician - John McCain. Apart from the many laurels she’s received over time and the incredible reputation she holds, McCain is popularly known for her presence on the popular talk show, The View. The former co-host was on the show for merely two years and was beloved by all. However, she’s claimed for years that it wasn’t a pleasant experience and wants to move on from the show. In the past, McCain has called out the show for its alleged “toxic environment”. Recently, she decided to call out the hosts of the show!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

According to reports by Page Six, McCain alleged her former co-hosts were “obsessed” with her and were bringing her up too often. She appears to be baffled at the thought of being continually brought up two years after her departure from the emanated show. In an episode of the You’re Welcome podcast with Michael Malice, McCain didn’t hold back on expressing her thoughts on the aforementioned matter. She appeared rather irritated when she said, “I can’t go a week without something being said about me on the show!”

McCain furiously ranted, “The thing about The View is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever.” Furthermore, McCain revealed being oblivious to being “bullied, yelled at, abused, and brought up for years” when she signed her contract. She didn’t stop there, the columnist went on to slam the hosts of the show, “I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show that I’d have to deal with like, these crazy old people just yelling about me all the time.” During her time on the show, while McCain was indeed a bubbly person, she was known to be very blunt with her words.

Nonetheless, McCain genuinely desires to sever all ties with the show and wants to “live life” through her ongoing endeavors and podcasts. Furthermore, she wants to continue on this journey as a mother raising her two daughters peacefully without any sort of interruptions from the show. If you want to know how much she dislikes the show, her next comment gives a strong sense of her thoughts, “I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them, like whole months without thinking about the show or anything.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Morigi

The mother of two seems to have had enough with being reportedly brought up on the show and has urged the show to stop referencing her. For the moment, none of the hosts of the show including Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro nor the producer Brian Teta have reached out for a response to McCain's comments.

