Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Shares the True Reason Behind the End of Her Acting Career

Wendell Pierce, renowned for portraying Robert Zane in Suits, has shed light on his former colleague Meghan Markle. Markle, who portrayed Pierce's onscreen daughter Rachel Zane for 108 episodes, left the show in 2018. Following her marriage to Prince Harry, Markle retired from acting in compliance with regulations barring senior royals from pursuing alternative careers. Pierce has further disclosed the true reason behind Markle's departure from acting, citing a pivotal "bubble" moment preceding the significant transition in her life, as detailed by Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Roy Rochlin

Shortly after Markle's exit from her role as Zane in Suits was made public, she and Harry revealed their engagement. This news coincided with an appearance on an episode of Who's Talking with Chris Wallace. Pierce said, "The one thing that bothers me the most right now for Meghan is- the fact that I know she would love to act again." He also admired the Duchess. He said, "She's [Meghan] is wonderful. She's wonderful as both. She's the nicest person ever." Pierce then reflected on the final time he met Markle on set, offering a glimpse into the true reason behind the conclusion of her acting career.

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star reveals what really ended the Duchess' acting careerhttps://t.co/7ZL6mL9hD9 pic.twitter.com/MLtK4ry3xk — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) March 7, 2024

OK! Magazine also reported that he discussed the former actress's last day on set. Pierce said, "It was the last night of working and I said, 'Meghan, your life is going to change, and you're going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I'm your friend, you have lots of friends." He added, "We're always thinking about you, we'll always be there for you. And you know, no matter where you are, always know you have a friend in me'." Furthermore, in 2020, Markle and Harry ended their roles as working members of the royal family and moved to the United States. Despite this, Markle has not resumed her acting career, although she has made appearances in the couple's Netflix documentary series.

Yet, earlier this year, speculation arose that the Duchess might reappear on television in a new Suits spin-off, titled Suits: Los Angeles. A reliable production source disclosed that negotiations between NBCUniversal and WME are ongoing. They said, "This is shaping up to be one of the biggest TV deals of the year. Meghan is in a commanding position. They want to expand a successful franchise in which she has a ready-made fan base of millions worldwide. They want her back and they are prepared to pay what it takes to get her."

There's also talk of Markle possibly directing an episode of the legal drama. This possibility arose after the Suits cast reunited to present an award at the Golden Globes and discussed the potential for a return to the series. Patrick J. Adams, who portrayed Markle's onscreen husband, hinted at the upcoming spin-off, suggesting that both of them could make a cameo. He said, "Sure. Mike and Rachel are in Seattle. They gotta come down to L.A., they gotta fix some stuff. [Meghan]'s pretty popular right now. Did you hear about Meghan? I'll tell you later. There's been a lot of stuff going on."