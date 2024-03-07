Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star Confesses That the Prospect of Her Returning to Acting ‘Bothers’ Him

Meghan Markle's ambition to roll back into acting has sparked several whispers in the industry. The Suits actor's reported comeback in a spin-off of the series titled Suits: LA has sought varying opinions from the previous star cast. However, one actor has disclosed how this news "bothers" him.

Wendell Pierce, who played Markle's onscreen father in the series between 2011-2018 gave a rather surprising remark. While speaking to Chris Wallace, Pierce shared, "The one thing that bothers me the most right now for Meghan is the fact that I know she would love to act again. She’s the nicest person ever." The 60-year-old actor further shared the rapport the two shared on the sets. The duo were each other's confidantes as shared by the actor per Mirror.

Remembering his last words with the Duchess of Sussex, he said, "It was the last night of working and I said, ‘Meghan, your life is going to change, and you're going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I'm your friend, you have lots of friends.’" When asked about Markle's decision to depart from The Firm, he said, "The controversy and the life living in the public eye always takes on a life of its own. And it's almost one of those things that sometimes you can't control."

The news of Markle making a comeback in the series started doing the rounds when actor Patrick J. Adams, who plays her on-screen partner asserted during the Golden Globe Award function, "Yes, yes let's go, I'll do it. Yeah I'm ready, Mike and Rachel in Seattle. I think Meghan's a fantastic actor, so we'd be lucky to have her back in the industry," when asked about the upcoming spin-off per Express.co.uk.

However, not everybody is confident about the rumor. Rachael Harris, who played the role of Sheila Sezs claimed no actor is making a comeback in the new forthcoming series. "Of course when I got wind that they were doing a Suits LA I was like, okay, so when am I working? And he was very clear with me that no one from the previous cast is going to be in Suits LA," Harris told Mirror during an exclusive interview. Harris added, "He has not said anything to me about Megan popping in. We don't talk about the Duchess. It's rude. She has enough going on."

Nevertheless, the news of Markle looking to make a comeback in acting has ignited a flame of hope for her fans who are looking forward to seeing her back on screen. Markle, lately has been making headlines for the ongoing disagreement with Prince Harry to visit the UK and accompany him for the Invictus Game as King Charles got diagnosed with cancer.