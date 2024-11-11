Meghan Markle’s First Text to Her Friend After Meeting Prince Harry Revealed: "What a..."

When Meghan Markle's friend told her Prince Harry "is a catch," the Duchess agreed. Soon after the former actress met the royal, she exchanged texts with her close pal Lizzy Cundy, who recalled the conversation with Daily Express UK. Markle, who first met Harry on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2016, knew she'd hit a jackpot others only dream of.

Lizzy Cundy, Markle's friend told the outlet, "When I heard about Harry I said 'What a catch' and she said 'Yeah I know!'" The pal also addressed people calling Markle a "social climber," but noted, "You want to be someone people look up to and you are proud to be on the arm of." However, she agreed that what Markle got was actually the "catch of the century."

And rightly so because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex belonged to two different societies. In their first joint interview after announcing the royal engagement, Harry admitted that he'd never heard of Markle before. He later recounted that their relationship went from 0 to 60 as he "fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly." But for him, it was a confirmation that "all the stars were aligned."

"This beautiful woman literally tripped and fell into my life," added Harry. "I fell into her life and the fact that she will be unbelievably good at the job part of it as well is obviously a huge relief to me because she'll be able to deal with everything else that comes with it," referring to her new royal role that'd required someone with immense grit and perseverance, per PEOPLE.

However, according to Cundy, Markle back then wanted "a boyfriend and she wouldn't mind an English guy" before she met Harry. The pal recounted the Suits star found London much more exciting than Canada where "there wasn't much to do," adding, "That's why she [Meghan] loved London. I could see the stars in her eyes." Aside from looking for a "famous" boyfriend, she also wanted to "make contacts" because of which she'd often socialize with the cast of Made in Chelsea.

And Markle's dream came true after she tied the knot with the royal on May 19, 2018. Though the royal wedding was held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, the couple secretly exchanged wedding vows "three days before" the wedding. "No one knows that — but we called the Archbishop and said, 'This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,'" the Duchess revealed in her explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

But eight years and two children (Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet) later, the exiled royals are reportedly at a crossroads. The couple hadn't been spotted together in months and their solo appearances lately had fueled further speculations that they are going their separate ways. But nothing has yet been confirmed.