Meghan Markle's E-Mail Rule Revealed by Unnamed Staff to Show How She Really Treats People

Is Meghan Markle really 'Duchess Difficult?' After The Hollywood Reporter published bombshell allegations about her dictator-like attitude with staff, Markle and Prince Harry's reputation has sunk even more. Amid the row, an employee revealed how the Duchess' e-mails speak volumes about what she is like with her staff members since moving to the US.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

Contradicting previous reports, an unnamed current staff told Us Weekly that it's not the case. Instead, the Sussexes, especially Markle, are considerate; workers never see her yell, and she gives 'clear direction and is solution-oriented.' The staff also rubbished the damning claim where the report accused the former actress of spamming her employees with 'angry e-mails at 5 am.'

Furthermore, the staff member noted Markle's e-mail signature, which reads, "My working day may not be your working day. Please do not feel obliged to reply to this email outside your normal working hours." This detail proves the exiled royal is neither demanding nor anything like a 'dictator walking in high heels,' as described in the industry bible THR, which the co-editor-in-chief said came from a very high-end source.

Josh Kettler, who was hired as Harry's chief of staff to 'guide him [Harry] through his next phase,' lasted only three months and quit at a time when the Sussexes' were on their Columbia tour. His exit raised many eyebrows; however, he insisted that when he joined, he was 'warmly welcomed' by the couple and the Archewell team, adding, "They are dedicated and hardworking. It was impressive to witness."

In addition, another positive feedback came from the Sussexes' current global press secretary, Ashley Hansen, who insisted that both Markle and Harry are supportive. She also explained an incident where they forced her to take off and rest following her serious injury and later showered her with flowers, considerate phone calls, and care packages.

"Most profoundly to me, Meghan would personally reach out to my husband daily to make sure that we both were OK and had support. It meant so much to him and even more to me. You don't realize how much that kind of kindness and thought means until you need it," Hansen reiterated. Many others were 'dumbfounded' that these claims even exist, with one anonymous staffer claiming theirs is the 'first company I've worked [where I] liked every person.'

Since stepping aside as working royals, Markle and Harry have built their own life in the States, along with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Despite leaving the UK, the couple had been the subject of media scrutiny, especially the former Suits star. Markle, on several occasions, shared her disappointment with her public image and the intense pressure.

In preview clips of their ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duchess broke down over the constant barrage of media scrutiny which, she claimed, is a "very real thing to be going through behind the scenes." In addition, Harry likened his wife's condition to the same of his late mother Princess Diana, citing, 'his deepest fear is history repeating itself.'