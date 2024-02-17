Meghan Markle's Co-star Recalled a 'Foul Odour' at Her Wedding to Prince Harry

Before Meghan Markle could enter the world of the royal family, she was part of another beloved family. The Duchess of Sussex was part of the critically acclaimed show Suits before she married Prince Harry. She played the role of ‘Rachel Zane’ - a fierce paralegal. Her presence on the show added more depth and character to the show. Moving on, Markle naturally called her beloved former cast mates to her wedding. However, it appears that one of them, in particular, took notice of an oddity on her happy day.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Brady

As per The Mirror UK, Rick Hoffman- the man who played the cynical yet loving ‘Louis Litt’ alongside Markle in the aforementioned show looked back at her special day. During his conversation on the Chicks In The Office podcast, Hoffman looked back at the “awful face” he was caught making on camera at Markle’s wedding. The actor came clean about the reason for such a displeased look on his face. Hoffman claimed to have smelled a funky scent resulting in a “goofy” expression.

Fondly recalling the ordeal, Hoffman said, “As time goes on, I’m starting to smell something really terrible and foul, and I’m very sensitive when it comes to that so I start to try to do this: I have a coconut vanilla moisturizer, and I like to try to cut it. How can I help get away from this goofy face?” This image of Hoffman appearing disgruntled went viral back in 2018 with many attempting to understand the reason behind his expression. Well, all seems crystal clear now! However, the story didn’t just end there.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Hoffman continued with yet another tale of messing around with his other cast mate from the show: Sarah Rafferty - ‘Donna.’ Hoffman claimed that he pranked Rafferty by doing “something ridiculous” until he was told to “cut it out.” Hoffman mentioned that out of all the castmates, he’s more particular about hygiene and his colleagues understood that about him. Furthermore, he claimed- that Markle was aware of him being “so sensitive” about the aforementioned subject. Hoffman said, “Guess who knew that the most in the cast that I had an issue with other people’s hygiene? Meghan! Always knew and would always laugh about how I was so sensitive.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Markle is known to be incredibly close to the cast of Suits and often gushes about the rewarding experience as an actress. Last year, the show became one of the most streamed shows due to its captivating storyline, and impressive character developments throughout. There’s truly never a dull moment in the show, and perhaps that’s why Markle still cherishes her time with the rest of the cast and crew. Now that the franchise is set to receive a spin-off series, Markle’s cameo or possible return is highly anticipated as per Variety.