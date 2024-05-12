Meghan Markle's Absence from UK Visit Seen as 'Wise' Decision and Step Towards 'Royal Redemption' Plan

Meghan Markle is not accompanying her husband Prince Harry during his current visit to the UK. Instead of this, her decision is to him later for their planned trip to Nigeria. Royal insiders are buzzing about this move. They see it as a "game plan" to patch things up with the Royal Family. "Their visit to Nigeria is a cover for what is a setback," says royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

Fitzwilliams stated, "Meghan has wisely decided that a hostile press and public would prefer her to stay away from the Service at St Paul's to commemorate a decade of Invictus," as per The Mirror. Prince Harry's in London for the Invictus Games anniversary. Since he was in the UK, there was a meeting scheduled for him and his father, King Charles III. However, due to a busy schedule and ongoing cancer treatment, the meeting couldn't take place. Experts are calling this lack of reunion a bit of a "snub."

Fitzwilliams commented, "This will be seen as a snub. There is little doubt that this was not arranged as it should have been as King Charles has always made it clear that his door is open to Harry." He added that their previous meeting after Charles' diagnosis "was extremely brief and we do not know how well it went." Despite the challenges, the Duke and Duchess are believed to have a "game plan for royal redemption." Their upcoming visit to Nigeria, a Commonwealth nation, could be part of this strategy according to Fitzwilliams. He suggested that "if they were to mention the Commonwealth...in a favorable light in a speech, this would be positive" after they had "trashed the institution" in their Netflix documentary.

The rift between Harry and his brother Prince William also remains unresolved, with Fitzwilliams stating "There was never a chance of him seeing William, who does not trust him, and with good reason." However, hope for reconciliation persists if matters can be addressed "privately and less stressfully" away from the intense public spotlight. The Nigeria visit is going to help Harry and Markle to realign their public image before any royal reunion.

Fitzwilliams also stated, "Meghan has wisely decided that a hostile press and public would prefer her to stay away," as per the Express. Her focus will be the joint Nigeria tour where the couple can engage with local communities. This decision lets them focus on the Nigeria program without stirring up more drama during Harry's time flying solo in the UK. It shows they're all in for the Commonwealth and doing good deeds as well. Royal writer Fitzwilliams assessed the situation, saying "If the royal rift is ever to be healed it will be when matters are less public and can be considered privately and less stressfully."