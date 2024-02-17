Meghan Markle Takes the First Step Towards Reconciliation with Kate Middleton After Fallout

The alleged feud between members of the royal family- Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle began shortly after Markle married Middleton’s husband, Prince William’s younger brother Prince Harry. The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex have butted heads on many occasions leading to a strained relationship. As per multiple sources, Middleton made Markle cry just days before her wedding. Furthermore, Harry and Markle’s explosive interviews and his memoir haven’t made it easy for the royal family to mend their bonds. Despite the drama, it appears that a reconciliation between Middleton and Markle might take place after all these years.

Recently, a source told US Weekly, that Markle might have taken the very first step to mend her strained relationship with Middleton. The source said, “Meghan has contacted Kate and Charles.” This comes after royal officials announced King Charles’s cancer diagnosis and Harry visited his father shortly after.

Moreover, Markle’s thought to contact her husband’s family during this testing time insinuates she desires to be there for them despite being at odds. The source added, “Moves are being made to reconcile.” Another one emphasized Markle’s earnest wish to be there for Harry, saying, “Meghan is supportive of Harry in all of this, and she wishes the royals - Kate included the very best.”

Markle’s move seemingly touched Middleton, who a source claims welcomed the idea of a reunion, but with Harry compared to Markle. The insider noted that although a few unhealed wounds from the past concerning her sister-in-law need a little more time to heal. The insider said, “Kate is open to reconciling, though with Harry more so than Meghan…She still has some hurt feelings over what Meghan did to her and Charlotte [Middleton and William’s daughter].” Lastly, the source said, “There is work to do, but she’s willing to move forward.”

While the ball is in Middleton’s court, for the moment, she’ll make a final decision based on her husband’s guidance. This makes sense, given they’ve often presented themselves as a united front. A third source said, “Kate would be open to making nice if William wanted to, but she won’t meddle.” Before concluding, the source claimed that Middleton had “faith” that their relationship would hopefully rebuild as time passed. Lastly, the source said, “She really misses Harry. She always saw him as a brother figure.”

Well, while it appears that Middleton is enthusiastic about rekindling the bond she held with her brother-in-law, it’s clear that she’s being cautious about her emotions with Markle. Moreover, although Middleton is respectful of Markle, she still has mixed feelings about re-developing a sisterhood with her. Hopefully, as Middleton allegedly claimed, time will heal all broken bonds. For now, neither royal member has reached out to comment on a reunion.