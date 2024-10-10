Meghan Markle Reveals How She Actively Tried to Mend Relations With Royal Family: “I've a Lot to Say”

Meghan Markle's relationship with the British royal family has been anything but smooth ever since she began dating Prince Harry. She has also been open about her mental health struggles and the dark moments of suicidal thoughts during her time as a working royal. However, in an interview, Markle once discussed the value of forgiveness and that she has made an effort to improve her relationship with her royal in-laws. Although she and Harry initially thought of serving as part-time royals, that plan was later dismissed by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bryan Bedder

While promoting her podcast Archetypes in 2022, Markle was asked if, given all the turmoil with both the Windsors and her own family over the years, she still believed in the possibility of forgiveness. As reported by the Mirror, she replied "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive...But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything." She also mentioned that nothing was holding her back from openly sharing her thoughts and experiences related to the royal family.

Markle said, "It's interesting, I've never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking...I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to." She later added, "I have a lot to say until I don't. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song." According to claims that appeared recently in September, Markle has major regrets about how she left the Royal Family in 2020. It's additionally been reported that Markle regrets how she and Harry handled the tumultuous consequences after they departed from the royal family. A source also revealed that Markle believes some of her comments made during the Oprah Winfrey interview were not well anticipated as it also backfired.

As reported by the Express, the source said, "Meghan wanted the takeaway from their Oprah interview to be about her mental health, and I think Meghan regretted sitting down with The Cut [in 2022] because she provided endless commentary for her critics." Royal expert Angela Levin also spoke about Markle’s regret but stated in simple words that it's too late now. She said, "I don't know if I believe it, but in any case, it's much too late, isn't it? Everybody's learned that that was nonsense, and it's no longer listened to." Meanwhile, since they moved to California, they have been candid about their unhappiness with the royal family.

Lmao she instigated it and added fuel to the fire — Olivia Ryder (@DevonDame9824) October 9, 2024

In a controversial interview with Winfrey, Markle discussed racism in the monarchy, while Harry revealed that King Charles was no longer receiving his calls. Markle had revealed how constant media attention had caused a rift to form not only between Harry and his family but also between the couple. As reported by Cosmopolitan, she said, "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process'. It doesn't have to be the same for them [the royals] as it was for me, but that's his decision." Markle also admitted that she wasn't ready for the intense public scrutiny that comes with being a royal.