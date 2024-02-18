Meghan Markle Is ‘Jealous’ of Kate Middleton Because Of Her Sisterly Relationship With Prince Harry

Ingrid Stewart, editor of Majesty magazine, told The Telegraph that the forty-two-year-old Meghan Markle could envy her husband Prince Harry's tight, sibling-like bond with Kate. Harry and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton had a strong relationship for many years before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started a courtship at the beginning of 2016. As reported by The Mirror, Stewart went on to say that Harry had "longed" for a sister in the past and that Kate was the missing sibling he was longing for.

Meghan Markle described as 'jealous' of Kate Middleton by expert

The royal author said. "Unfortunately, it points to Meghan, doesn’t it? Maybe Harry was a little in love with Kate. No, no, no – I don’t mean physically but mentally. Remember when it was just the three of them? He always longed for a sister, he told Diana that. Psychologically I think he just adored her and he was always there, at Kensington Palace, in their fridge, you know, 'What’s for supper?'". Stewart also pointed out, "I think that Meghan must have been incredibly envious and then jealous of Kate. I heard Meghan actually thought she was going to be a princess and live in Windsor Castle. Instead, there’s William and Kate with this beautiful house, while they are stuck in Nottingham Cottage which Harry used to call 'my hovel'". Considering that Meghan is allegedly dissatisfied with William and Kate being seen as more senior royals, Stewart also discounted the possibility of a reunion between the two brothers and their spouses.

Bazaar royal editor-at-large Omid Scobie wrote on the "cold" chemistry between Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and the Princess of Wales, in his book Endgame. Meghan first yearned for a friend in Kate when she married Prince Harry in 2018, someone who might understand her hardships as an outsider entering the British royal family. Kate, on the other hand, showed no desire to become close friends with the duchess. As reported by Elle, Scobie wrote, "For Meghan, who found much of her time as a working royal a lonely and isolated experience, there was a hope that Kate would be someone she could at least turn to for an encouraging word during her lowest points, including her emotional difficulties during her pregnancy."

Scobie added, "They were once both outsiders, middle-class women brought into the house of Windsor for unimaginably different lives. Kate, however, was uninterested in forming this kind of bond with Meghan." The princess has "jokingly shivered when Meghan's name has come up around her," according to Scobie. Given that "there has been almost zero direct communication, bar a few short pleasantries, between the pair since late 2019," the sisters-in-law are unlikely to get back together. Scobie remarked, "She will always look back fondly on those moments... and the relationship he had with their children," about Kate's previous strong relationship with Prince Harry. However, Kate can't help but feel resentful of Harry and Meghan for their frequent public venting of their complaints about the family and the monarchical system as a whole—as seen by their shocking Oprah Winfrey interview, their Netflix documentary, and Harry's book, Spare.