Meghan Markle Has Two Adorable Nicknames for Prince Harry Not Many Know About

Meghan Markle has two adorable nicknames for her husband Prince Harry that she has shared since stepping back from royal duties. In the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Markle revealed she calls Harry simply ‘H.’ In the Netflix series, the couple gave fans a look into their journey together. Markle called Harry ‘H’ throughout the series, but fans also noticed another nickname in text message exchanges with friends. Markle referred to Harry as ‘Prince Haz,’ a name that Harry confirmed only his wife uses.

meghan revealing her nicknames for harry and then getting embarrassed when she realizes she let them slip is the most adorable thing ever pic.twitter.com/h65W3uaZYM — meredith (@meghavnmarkle) October 21, 2019

This nickname originated from their mutual friend, who used it when introducing Markle to Harry. Since then, Harry has playfully discouraged others from using it. In a 2021 interaction with James Corden, the host quipped, “Haz? I didn’t know we were calling you ‘Haz’ now.” To which Harry replied, “You are not my wife,” as reported by Mirror.

Meghan: “It’s not enough just to survive something, right? That’s not the point of life.”

She says she’s tried to adopt the British “stuff upper lip” but “what that does internally is probably really damaging” #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/GLGB8qzguF — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 20, 2019

Markle isn’t the only one with a nickname for Harry. Members of the British royal family are known for using affectionate nicknames. Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, famously called her ‘cabbage,’ reportedly inspired by the French phrase ‘mon petit chou.’ Markle was also given a nickname by Philip, though she likely never heard it directly from him. Prince Philip referred to Markle as ‘DoW,’ an abbreviation for Duchess of Windsor, a reference to Wallis Simpson. Like Markle, Wallis was an American divorcee who married a British royal— Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne to marry her.

As per the Express, royal expert Ingrid Seward, shared, "I think Prince Philip was very canny about people and he didn't always see the bad in them, he tried to see the good in them. I think he just couldn't get away from the fact [of the] similarities between Meghan and Harry and Edward and Mrs Simpson…There are so many similarities, which is why he used to call her The Duchess of Windsor. I mean not to her face...” Moreover, when they were working royals, Markle and Harry had other nicknames, assigned by their security team. To maintain privacy and avoid drawing attention, their security personnel used the initials 'DS'— for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020, in London.(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein)

These initials were transformed into the pseudonyms 'David Stevens' and 'Davina Scott,' which helped them go about daily life with a bit of discretion. Even King Charles III had a special nickname for Markle. He reportedly called her ‘tungsten,’ a nod to the metal known for its strength. According to royal expert Russell Myers, "He has been calling her tungsten, the metal because she is tough and unbending…It’s a bit of a weird one but I think he really respects her…” Myers noted that Charles believed she handled the bad press and other crises in a pretty good way and "he’s trying to get her to navigate the choppy waters of joining the Royal Family."