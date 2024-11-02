Meghan Markle Has 'One Condition' for Harry to Take Kids to Visit Grandpa Charles: Source

The possibility of a royal reconciliation appears on the horizon as Meghan Markle considers allowing her children to visit their grandfather, King Charles III. Although the Duchess of Sussex is completely amenable to these trips, there is one important consideration— she must first ensure that appropriate security measures are put in place. Recent reports suggest that Prince Harry and Markle's new property in Portugal might help them in this aspect.

An insider said, "Now, if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it's likely she'll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa, King Charles, at some point," as reported by the Irish Star. Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, have not spent much time with their British relatives since the Sussexes moved to California in 2020. While Archie only spent his first few months at Frogmore Cottage, Lilibet, born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in 2021, has never resided in the UK.

The Portuguese property acquisition appears to be a carefully calculated move. "In terms of logistics, having a place in Portugal will make that easier, because Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped," the source explained to Aberdeen Live. This European base could provide a comfortable middle ground for the family, allowing them to maintain connections with the royal family without necessitating direct returns to British soil. However, the situation remains complex. Markle, 43, appears to be hesitant about their new European residence.

Meghan, King Charles and Prince Harry stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England. (Image Source: Photo by Max Mumby/Getty Images)

A source described the Portugal purchase as a 'shrewd move.' They argued, "She is deeply concerned that the Royal Family might manipulate Harry into reintegrating without her, so she needs to be proactive to make sure she is not isolated or pushed to the sidelines." The Portugal location is a huge asset as it is only a 2 to 3-hour flight's distance from the UK. Additionally, Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie—with whom the couple shares a close bond— has a house at the Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club in Portugal, as per Mirror.

Additionally, rumor has it that the Sussexes now owners of property in Portugal, are likely to be eligible for a 'Golden Visa' which would give them visa-free access to the European Union's Schengen area. Since stepping back from royal duties, Markle's visits to the UK have been notably sparse, with only two appearances: once for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 and again for the late monarch's funeral in September of the same year. In contrast, Prince Harry has made several solo trips to his homeland. This move back to Europe with the recent purchase could just be what salvages his strained relationship with his brother and ailing father.