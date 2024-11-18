Meghan Markle Got an Unusual Offer from the Late Queen to Ensure She Lives Happily in the Royal Family

Meghan Markle didn't spend much time in the royal family; however, she once received an offer she didn't want to refuse from the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Duchess of Sussex was taken aback when the then-British monarch proposed something to keep her happy in the royal family. According to late Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell, the Queen "was very gracious and very kind to Meghan. She even said to Meghan, ‘You can continue acting if you like, continue your career,'" as reported by the Mirror.

However, the Suits star took up royal duties as a part of her life and didn't continue with her acting career for a short while. When Markle joined the Firm after marrying Prince Harry, she was busy with the duties of a new royal member. Talking about the immense changes in her life, she previously confessed in her engagement interview, "I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change." Markle further shared, "It’s a new chapter. And also keep in mind I [have] been working on my show for seven years. So we're very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, 'You know what, I have I have ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to, as [Harry] said, "work as a team with [him]."'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Queen Elizabeth together. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby)

Burrell mentioned that the exchange of words between the two royal women hinted that the Queen always wanted Markle to be a part of their royal traditions. "It's mind-boggling the amount of goodwill that Meghan and Harry have thrown away. I think that's why it came as a particular blow to the Queen when Harry left the Royal Family because she didn't want him to. She wanted him to stay, and she tried her hardest to persuade them to stay," he said while explaining his idea of the late monarch's wish for the family.

During her days in the royal family, the Holywood actor was offered the duties of her interest by the Queen herself. Her first royal patronage was for The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities, for which the actor was really passionate. Other than these, Markle also chose two charities to dedicate herself to; these were for Smart Works and Mayhew, which resonated with the Duchess' feminist views and love for animals.

According to The Express, the grandmother-in-law was rather impressed by Markle and her established career. However, with increasing differences within the family, the Duke and Duchess stepped down from their royal duties and moved to the US with their kids in 2020. Later, the actor appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show to unravel the constant bullying the couple underwent after their marriage. Markle opened up about ingrained racism in the royal family and the undesirable comments she had to endure during her stay in Britain.

