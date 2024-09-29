Meghan Markle Could Mark Her Return to Great Britain and Royal Family if She Follows One Simple Rule

Meghan Markle may set her foot back in the royal family but only if she follows this one simple condition. The royal expert, Tom Quinn who is also the author of a book titled, Scandals of the Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly among others has shared what he believes is the case if Markle returns.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth

According to The Express Quinn, said, "I think it's possible that Meghan could return but I think she would physically have to live in England and she would have to, very quietly, start to do the things that the Royal Family does best. I don't think she could come back if she wants an apology or if she wants the Royal Family to completely change. They just can't do it, I just don't think they will." Speaking to Royally US, he also added, "It may well be that Harry's realized that, in a way, Harry needs the Royal Family more than the Royal Family needs Harry and I think he will begin to realize that. Although it's very difficult for him to square that with his relationship with Meghan."

Harry said in his ITV interview that Meghan Markle can’t come back to the U.K. because she may be the victim of an acid or knife attack due to media stories — 𝓜𝓾𝓻𝓴𝔂 𝓜𝓮𝓰 (@MurkyMegPodcast) July 26, 2024

The relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal family of Britain has faced many setbacks ever since the couple stepped down from their royal duties. The duo moved to California with their family to avoid any contact with the British tabloids and their constant interest in their personal lives. After moving out, the pair also revealed how they were bullied with racist conversations by the royal family. The first of the series of truth bombs was blasted when the couple appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show. The Suits star disclosed some of the horrible anecdotes that left the royal family red-faced, further widening the gap in their relationship.

the moment i fell in love with meghan markle and became her defender pic.twitter.com/PLFxyYMaWP — best of harry and meghan (@bestofhandm) September 19, 2024

Later, Harry went on to publish his memoir Spare which spilled the royal family's secrets and his childhood. The book also explores the dynamics of his relationship with his father and brother and how things evolved after his mother, Princess Diana's death. Their Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan detailed their eventful times in Great Britain and departure from The Firm. On the other hand, the Suits star has also alleged that her unborn kid was called the N-word by the British tabloid and how it caused the deterioration of their relationship within the royal family. The royal family was accused of sharing the details of family feuds with such tabloids to create a rift within the family members, especially, Harry and Prince William.

“There’s a convention GeorgeV or GeorgeVI that when you’re the grandchild of the Monarch,so when Harry’s dad becomes king automatically Archie & our next baby would become prince or princess”



“while I was pregnant they said they want 2 change the convention 4 Archie, well why?” pic.twitter.com/rCqMlaBo0L — SxSqGlas (@glas297) March 28, 2021

The Prince of Wales and Harry continue to hold grudge as they were reportedly seen not sharing a word when they were spotted together at their uncle's funerary procession. According to BBC, people were pleased to find both the brothers in the family gathering however they barely spoke despite standing a few yards apart from each other.