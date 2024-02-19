Meghan Markle Copies Kate Middleton's Style After Reportedly Making First Move Towards Reconciliation

Kate Middleton's distinctive sense of style has made her a royal fashion icon forever, her maternity mode was on point during a visit to Sweden in 2018. As per Vanity Fair, the then Duchess of Cambridge ditched heels and accessorized her winter outfit with trendy Sorel snow boots while trying her hand at “bandy hockey” a Swedish game played with balls, at an ice rink in Stockholm. The athletic royal donned a knit bobble hat, slender trousers, a burgundy sweater by Swedish retailer Fjällräven, and a Burberry coat to complete the look. At present, the Duchess of Sussex has taken a page out of the Princess of Wales's fashion archives while attending the Invictus Games in Canada. Meghan Markle stepped out for the event in Sorel snow boots, a favorite footwear brand of Middleton.

WE'RE LOVING ~ Always in sync and über stylish, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have touched down in Whistler, Canada for an athletes' gathering ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games! Prince Harry also tested the ski chairs. #GlaziaNow #InvictusGames2025 pic.twitter.com/XpbjX642qQ — GLAZIA (@Glaziang) February 15, 2024

She wore a long cream puffer over an all-white ensemble with a grey pair of Arctic boots embellished with faux fur. Insiders claim that following the Princess of Wales's recent health scare, the Duchess has taken steps behind the scenes, suggesting that the cold war between them may be coming to an end. "Meghan has contacted Kate and Charles," a source exclusively told The US Weekly. “So moves are being made to reconcile.” The insider also claimed that the health crisis has turned into a catalyst for reconciliation, “They can use this as a starting point,” says the source. “The consensus is that life is too short, and there’s hope this will lead to repairing the rift.”

Kate Middleton scores a goal in snow boots while playing Swedish ice hockey https://t.co/Xbq9GEyMYP pic.twitter.com/q3iCLJ20Ft — Danielle G (@Dgerrior) January 31, 2018

A second source added that their recent reunion was an emotional one. “Harry jumped on the first plane possible,” revealed the source. “Meghan was in total agreement that Harry had to be there. He got to tell his father how much he loves him and get a fuller account of what Charles is facing.” “Meghan is supportive of Harry in all of this, and she wishes the royals — Kate included — the very best.” The source also shared that while she "won't meddle" in her husband Prince William's interactions with his younger sibling, Princess Kate is "willing to move forward."

As per The UK Mirror, the source added: “The consensus is that life is too short, and there’s hope this will lead to repairing the rift. Meghan was in total agreement that Harry had to be there.” There have been baseless rumors that Prince Harry’s recent trip was a PR move, but the source clarified and said that the brevity was “primarily due to the discomfort Harry feels in that environment.” According to the second source, it’s also “tough” for Harry to be away from Meghan and their two kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, for long periods. Another source revealed, “She still has some hurt feelings over what Meghan did to her and Charlotte. There is work to do, but she’s willing to move forward.”