Meghan Markle Can Get More Fans on New Podcast if She’s Less ‘Self-Absorbed’ and ‘Peels Back Mask’

With the announcement of her new podcast, experts believe Meghan Markle can win over more fans. There is no information on the name or topic of her podcast, but the Duchess of Sussex has stated that she is "proud" of her collaboration.

Before this, Meghan had a deal with Spotify via which her first podcast was broadcast by Archewell Productions, the production company she and her husband Prince Harry founded, per The Mirror. Less than a year after it was announced, the agreement was, however, canceled. Spotify and Archewell Audio, confirmed back in June 2023 that they had "mutually agreed to part ways."

However, PR specialist Laura Perkes believes Meghan now has to take lessons from her previous Spotify experience if she is to succeed with her new podcast, fully utilizing her new chance. Laura feels that Meghan needs to be more "relatable" to appeal to a wider audience since some people find her to be "too self-absorbed."

Laura said to Express, "Many listeners found her Archetypes podcast too self-absorbed, so this is one of the biggest lessons she can learn from her new podcast deal." She explained, "One of the reasons why so many people loved her Suits character is because Rachel Zane was so relatable. Although Meghan played the character well, the reality was very different to what she portrayed on the show."

According to the expert, Meghan needs to improve her public image. "I think she needs to bring the softer side of Meghan out so that we get a glimpse of the real person, not the polished facade of a Duchess and Hollywood star," Laura opened up.

"Most successful podcasts are successful because the hosts and presenters keep it real," she added, "They peel back the mask and give us an insight into who they are as people, what their values and beliefs are, and the topics they're passionate about. Listeners want to feel like other people are in the mud with them, going through the same challenges and navigating life the same as they are."

Meghan announced her new Archetypes deal on February 14, explaining why she's proud of the new deal. "I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," Meghan said in a statement shared by Lemonada Media, ABC News reported.

"Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024," Meghan opened up, adding that she feels very eager to release more episodes. "Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast is well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."