Meghan Markle Believed She Would Be More of a 'Disney Princess Than a Dutiful Royal': Expert

According to reports, Meghan Markle's fantasies of living as a princess were based on fairy tales. The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry in 2018, desired a glamorous life because, according to an expert, she could not have fathomed the enormity of her responsibilities. This is why, as per royal expert Mark Borkoski, the Duchess of Sussex received more than she bargained for.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vizzor Image

Borkoski spoke to the Royal Editor, Matt Wilkinson, of The Sun, and said, "If you look back there was so much positivity, they were called the fab four with Kate and William, but it stems from no matter what you think the duties are, there is a pecking order in the royal family. They're not in line for that top job, Meghan saw it as more Disney Princess than a dutiful royal. It isn't tiaras and ballrooms and celebrities and big state openings. It's opening a civic center on a cold wet Saturday afternoon in Kettering. It's a job and I think that was the first thing that came apart."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sun (@thesun)

Regardless, in the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, Harry and Markle did address their painful split from the royal family. From Markle's declining mental health and 2020 miscarriage to the couple's choice to step away from the workforce, the series chronicled their royal struggles after their 2018 wedding.

During a crucial family meeting, Harry reportedly first proposed a 'half in, half out' arrangement, in which he and Markle would both have their own careers while still supporting the Queen. As reported by CNN, Harry further claimed, "But it became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate."

The Prince continued, "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in. But you have to understand that from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things. And her ultimate mission and goal, responsibility, is the institution … she’s going to go on the advice that she’s given."

Throughout the series, the couple discussed how they felt their status as royals had become unsustainable due to the relentless scrutiny from the British media and the recurrent failure to ensure their safety inside the palace. In addition, Harry dropped hints that other royals were envious of Markle because of the attention she was getting from the media at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sun (@thesun)

Harry added, "The issue is when someone who is marrying in, who should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who is born to do this. That upsets people. It upsets the balance. Because you have been led to believe that the only way that your charities can succeed and your mission can grow is if you are on the front pages of those newspapers."